U2’s new album has set the stage for a Tiny Desk gig. These students joinedExBulletin

Brianna Scott/NPR Or maybe Bono and The Edge played with it them. Who are they? A group of DC’s most talented teens! Members of the Duke Ellington School of the Arts Concert Choir joined Bono and The Edge for their Tiny Desk performance. Kirsten Holmes and Jevon Skipper are both students at the arts-centric school in Washington, D.C., and got a call from their choir director about a month ago with the opportunity to join rock stars in the execution.

The two singers, who aspire to use their talents to delve into the worlds of gospel, opera and R&B music, accepted the performance along with a few other classmates and choir members. Bono and The Edge: Tiny Desk Concert. Youtube

What is the problem ? It’s a small office! Enough said, right? The performance features four songs, including a version of “Stuck in a Moment You Can’t Get Out Of”, written for the late INXS vocalist Michael Hutchence, and a reworked version of “Walk On”.

The performance was a preview of U2’s new album, Songs of Surrender.

Although that may not have immediately impressed Kirsten and Jevon as much as some others. The Gen Z duo have admitted they don’t know the Irish crooners and their band very well.

(I guess they never had to deal with the shock of an unsolicited album appearing on their iTunes one fateful morning in 2014.)

Stephanie Mitre/NPR What do they say? Upon learning of Bono’s existence: Kirsten: I found out before…but [because] my parents [know]. Jevon: Not even my parents. My father. ‘Cause I know my dad was like, ‘Look at them!’ So I look at them, and I see they played in the Super Bowl. I’m like, “Oh, they must be like big news if they happen in the Super Bowl.” Kirsten: We’re young. You know, we’re young, so we’re still learning and stuff, but it’s just a wow moment. When meeting Bono: Kristen: [He was] really cool, down to earth. And I love that they’re not big-headed, because I know sometimes when you’re around someone with a higher status, it can be really intimidating. And I didn’t think any of us felt intimidated by them. It was really like a learning experience. They were like, ‘Well, what do you think will go well in this part?’ Jevon: A friend of ours, by accident, misunderstood the words. So he accidentally sang the wrong thing. And Bono was like, ‘Oh wait, what did you do?’ He was like, ‘I like that, man.’ It was fun. It was funny because we all knew it was an accident, but then we kind of agreed and Bono liked it. So we just did. On the pleasure of playing: Kirsten: It was amazing, really happy. I think my moment was just to see people’s reaction, just to let others feel the pleasure of what we’re good at. And it was really good. Javon: I guess I just like the feeling that I can brighten someone’s day with the gift that God has given me. Ever since I was younger, I’ve loved singing for people and making people feel better and just cheering them on. Want to hear the whole conversation with Kirsten and Jevon? Click or tap the play button at the top. So what now? You can watch the entirety of Bono and The Edge Tiny Desk, plus hundreds more, on our website.

U2’s latest album, surrender songswas released on Friday, March 17.

And get ready for the 15th anniversary of the Tiny Desk concert series next month! Learn more:

