Djimon Hounsou slams Hollywood Pay, Oscars: I feel cheated





Djimon Hounsou’s acting career spans 33 years and includes two Oscar nominations (“In America” ​​and “Blood Diamond”), action blockbusters like “Furious 7”, superhero movies heroes such as “Shazam!” and collaborations with Steven Spielberg (“Amistad”) and Ridley Scott (“Gladiator”), yet he told The Guardian that he still feels “extremely cheated” when it comes to Hollywood salary. “I’m still having a hard time trying to make a dollar!” Hounsou said. “I came into the business with people who are absolutely well off and who have very few of my distinctions. So I feel cheated, hugely cheated, in terms of finances and in terms of workload as well. “I’ve been to studios for meetings and they’re like, ‘Wow, it felt like you just got off the boat and were coming back. [after ‘Amistad’]. We didn’t know you were here as a real actor,” Hounsou continued. “When you hear things like that, you can see that some people’s view of you, or what you stand for, is very limited. But it is what it is. It’s up to me to redeem that. » “I still have to prove why I need to be paid,” he added. “They always come to me with a complete low ball: ‘We only have that for the role, but we love you so much and we really think you can bring so much’… Movie after movie, it’s a struggle. I have yet to meet the movie that paid me fairly. Hounsou said Hollywood neglected him from the start, starting with his breakthrough role as a rebellious slave in Spielberg’s “Amistad.” Despite universal acclaim, it was co-star Anthony Hopkins who earned the film’s only Oscar nomination. With 2016’s “Blood Diamond,” the Academy nominated Hounsou for supporting actor and co-star Leonardo DiCaprio for lead actor, though the film also focuses on Hounsou’s character. “I felt seriously cheated,” Hounsou said. The Guardian. “Today we talk so much about the Oscars being so white, but I remember there was a time when I had no support: no support from my own people, no support from the media, from the industry itself. It was like, ‘You should be glad you got nominated,’ and that’s it. Hounsou is now back in theaters as a wizard in Warner Bros. “Shazam! Fury of the Gods. It’s a supporting role that’s expanded significantly from the limited screen time he got in the first ‘Shazam!’ movie. “Among them all, the DC Universe has a level of respect,” Hounsou said. “There wasn’t much to the role at first, and I did it and it was fun. But the second time around it was a bit more respectful. “From time to time, [Hollywood] themselves want to say: “We should give him more, he is a little underestimated. I think they recognize it themselves,” Hounsou concluded. “Hey, this is the struggle I have to overcome!” “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” is now playing in theaters nationwide.

