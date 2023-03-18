Entertainment
Arrested West Hollywood man charged with series of sexual assaults
Anthony Pittman, 39, was arrested Tuesday in West Hollywood for sexual assaults that occurred in the cities of Santa Monica Boulevard and Los Angeles. Police charged Pittman, who was homeless, with sexually assaulting several homeless women in a series of nighttime attacks between August 28 and September 15, 2022.
The suspect was linked to the crimes through DNA evidence. According to police spokesperson Lt. Erika Aklufi, Pittman’s victims were all adult women who were homeless at the time of the assaults. The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Airport Office charged Pittman with three counts of forcible rape, one count of forcible sodomy, one count of digital penetration and one count of sexual assault. Aklufi said there was no evidence that Pittman was active in Santa Monica between the assaults and his arrest.
Earlier this week, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Special Office for Victims issued a special bulletin stating that it is currently investigating a sexual assault that occurred in the city of West Hollywood and is seeking information on the suspect.
On March 13, 2023, between 1:30 a.m. and 1:45 a.m., Deputies assigned to the West Hollywood Sheriffs Station responded to the 7600 block of Santa Monica Blvd in West Hollywood regarding a sexual assault involving a suspicious male and female. adult victim. The suspect approached the victim at a bus bench and forced her into a nearby parking lot where the sexual assault occurred. The suspect then walked south on Fuller Avenue and out of sight.
The suspect is described as:
- Male, black, about 28 years old
- About 601 / about 210 pounds, muscularity
- Black eyes, mustache
- Last seen wearing a ski goggle, baseball cap, cream-colored XTC sweater over a green hoodie, black pants, and white shoes.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Victims Office is responsible for investigating sexual and physical abuse of children and felony sexual assaults involving adult victims.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the Special Victims Bureau’s toll-free hotline at (877) 710-5273 or email specialvictimsbureau@lasd. org.
