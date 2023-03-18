Patient at Hollywood Private Hospital, Perth, not resuscitated for four minutes during heart attack

Doctors at a private hospital delayed the resuscitation of a woman who suffered a heart attack by several minutes after mistaking her for another patient with the same first name.

The woman in her 50s went into cardiac arrest while staying at Hollywood Private Hospital in central Perth.

Her CPR was delayed for about four minutes after a staff member mistakenly discovered she had a ‘do not resuscitate’ (DNR) order on file.

However, the record actually belonged to a woman in her 80s who was staying at the same facility and shared a similar health record name, westreports.

The two women had the same first name and the same first letter of their surname.

A woman in her 50s who was having a heart attack was not resuscitated for four minutes after her chart was swapped with a patient of the same name who had a ‘do not resuscitate’ order

A DNR order directs health care providers not to intervene if a patient’s heart or breathing stops.

The woman in her 50s spent a fortnight in hospital recovering from the incident before being released.

A spokeswoman for the Hollywood Private Hospital said it was “thoroughly investigating” how the records of the two women were exchanged.

It is understood that a member of staff introduced the wrong paper file into the patient’s room.

“The hospital understands that the patient, who has since been discharged, is recovering well,” the spokeswoman said.

“We will await the outcome of the investigation and implement any resulting recommendations.”

Private Hollywood Hospital in Perth (above) said it was fully investigating the case of mistaken identity

Australian Medical Association WA branch president Mark Duncan-Smith said the whole case of mistaken identity was “weird” and said routine checks, such as looking at the woman’s bracelet , should have prevented his delayed resuscitation.

“It’s a routine medical examination. Private or public, it’s the same protocols with subtle variations,” he said.

“Each hospital must analyze the event and find any errors or weaknesses and correct those systems to ensure they never happen again. Has it dropped at the system level? Or has it fallen on an individual level? »

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Hollywood Private Hospital for comment.