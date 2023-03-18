Tom Cruise saw the Flash movie and he loved it – The Hollywood Reporter





The next superhero movie the flash has been finished and locked for several months now pending release on June 16th. It has many fans inside the studio, including new DC co-director James Gunn, who called it “probably one of the greatest superhero movies ever made.” Now he has a fan outside the studio walls: actor, superstar and movie saver Tom Cruise. Sources say The Hollywood Reporter that Cruise saw the movie and loved it so much that he called the movie’s director, Andy Muschietti, to be thrilled about it. In late February, according to multiple sources, Cruise had a meeting with the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, David Zaslav, during which the mogul mentioned how awesome the movie was. Cruise, curiosity piqued, then asked to see it. Zaslav agreed to the request and a copy of the film was sent to Cruise. But, as an insider says, it wasn’t casual messaging. A Warner employee brought the film to Cruise’s Beverly Hills home and stayed until the actor finished watching the flash. It’s unclear what format Cruise watched it on, either digital or film. When Cruise finished, the film was returned to the courier, who took it back to the studio. Cruise was so captivated by what he saw that soon after he reached out to Muschietti. It was an out of the blue call for the director. Cruise is said to have loved the film, saying something to the effect that Flash is “everything you want in a movie” and “it’s the kind of movie we need right now,” according to insiders. Cruise has become something of a movie and theater booster lately. “You saved Hollywood’s ass, and maybe you saved theatrical distribution,” Steven Spielberg told the actor during an exchange at the Academy Luncheon that was filmed and went viral. He was referring to Cruise’s push to keep Top Gun: Maverick in theaters and not streaming and helping to not only push this film to $1.49 billion gross, but also spark a cinematic revival this past spring and summer. And in 2020, at the height of the pandemic, the actor went viral with a video of him driving through London to see Christopher Nolan Principle. Her rave review of “I loved it!” has become something of a meme among moviegoers on social media. Cruise was generously rewarded for his commitment to the theatrical experience. His haircut maverick reportedly earned him $100 million. the flash stars Ezra Miller as DC’s Scarlet Speedster. Miller leads a cast that includes returning Michael Keaton as Batman. Ben Affleck is also set to reprise the role of Batman. The film had a very long road to the screen, with numerous director changes even as Miller remained on board over the years. More recently, Miller has faced personal issues that have threatened the making and release of the film. But the long road is coming to an end. And Warners is so high that it will screen the film in its entirety for theater owners at CinemaCon in April, nearly two months before the release date.

