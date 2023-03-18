DC Marvel Star Djimon Hounsou Still Struggles With Low Hollywood Salary

Although he has an extensive and acclaimed Hollywood resume spanning over three decades, including his last role in Shazam! Fury of the godsDjimon Hounsou has revealed he feels “cheated” as he continues to attract low-paying acting offers.





In a discussion with The Guardian, Hounsou made his frustrations known by talking about his financial struggles in Hollywood and the lack of support from his contemporaries in the acting world. Hounsou has expressed frustration with the limited roles he thinks black actors have been presented, having himself played a slave in several acclaimed films such as Amistad, the gladiator And The four feathers. “I’m still struggling to try and make a dollar!” he said. “I came into the business with people who are absolutely well off and have very few of my accolades. So I feel cheated, hugely cheated, in terms of finances and in terms of workload as well.”

RELATED: How Shazam! Fury of the Gods is preparing a sequel

Not only does Hounsou feel he hasn’t been spared high-paying roles, he also feels Hollywood hasn’t given him enough recognition for his work. The Beninese star’s big breakthrough came in Steven Spielberg Amistad, playing West African revolutionary Joseph Cinqué. Although his performance was widely acclaimed, earning him a Golden Globe nomination, he was overlooked for an Oscar nod in favor of co-star Anthony Hopkins, who competed for Best Actor in a supporting role. Hounsou went on to receive the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his roles in blood diamond And In America. However, Hounsou insists he is still considered in a proverbial box by studios and executives, contributing to the pay disparity he has experienced. “I’ve been to studios for meetings and they’re like, ‘Wow, it felt like you just got off the boat and were coming back. [after Amistad]. We didn’t know you were here as a real actor,” he said. “When you hear stuff like that, you can see that some people’s view of you, or what you represent , is very limited. But it is what it is. It’s up to me to redeem that.”





The DC role of Djimon Hounsou

Hounsou then ventured into superhero franchises, becoming a familiar face in the MCU playing Korath the Pursuer in Guardians of the Galaxy, Captain Marvel and the Disney+ series What if…? The acclaimed actor has also appeared in several DC films, with The Wizard in the Shazam! film franchise and black adam while voicing King Ricou in Aquaman. He said he’s taking on smaller roles these days because he wants to prove himself as a “today man” and prove how well he can speak with an American accent. However, he feels he still has to work as hard to get noticed as an accomplished actor as he did when he tried to break into Hollywood. “I still have to prove why I need to be paid,” he said. “They always come to me with a complete low ball: ‘We only have that for the role, but we love you so much and we really think you can contribute so much.'”

In Fury of the gods, Hounsou reprises his role as Shazam, the last surviving member of the Wizarding Council who gave Billy Batson (Asher Angel) his powers after declaring him champion. The adult alter-ego of Billy Shazam (Zachary Levi) and his Shazamily confront the Daughters of Atlas as the Old Gods seek to reclaim the magic stolen from them long ago while threatening to use a weapon that could destroy the Earth.

RELATED: Where Shazam! Left behind each of its main cast and what to expect in Fury of the Gods

Fury of the gods’ The release comes amid a busy year for Hounsou, who is currently filming the coming-of-age biopic, Grand tourismwhich also includes David Harbour, Orlando Bloom and Spice Girls singer Geri Halliwell. Grand tourismwhich is based on the hit video game franchise of the same name, hits theaters on August 11. Meanwhile, Hounsou will appear as General Titus in Zack Snyder’s Netflix space opera, rebel moonwhich is set to debut on December 22.

Fans can see Hounsou in Fury of the gods, is now playing in theaters.

Source: The Guardian