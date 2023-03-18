Entertainment
Hollywood and the gaming industry pay tribute to Lance Reddick: “We just lost a beautiful human”
Friends, colleagues and fans pay their respects to Lance Reddick, following today’s announcement that the actor has died aged 60. Reddick was known for his work on hits such as John Wick, The Wire, Destiny, etc.
Reddick has starred in the John Wick franchise alongside Keanu Reeves, including the upcoming John Wick: Chapter 4. Today, Reeves and franchise director Chad Stahelski shared a statement with Variety on Reddick’s passing.
We are deeply saddened and heartbroken by the loss of our beloved friend and colleague Lance Reddick,” Reeves and Stahelski wrote. “He was a consummate professional and a pleasure to work with. Our love and prayers go out to his wife Stephanie, children, family and friends. We dedicate the film to his loving memory. He will be missed terribly.
Prior to John Wick, Reddick was best known for his role as Cedric Daniels on The Wire. Today Reddick’s The Wire co-star Wendell Pierce paid tribute to the late actor, saying: “A man of great strength and grace. A musician as talented as an actor. The epitome of class. [A] sudden and unexpected painful grief for our artistic family. Unimaginable suffering for his personal family and loved ones. Good luck my friend. You have made your mark here. RIP”
A man of great strength and grace. As talented a musician as an actor. The embodiment of class. A sudden and unexpected painful mourning for our family of artists. Unimaginable suffering for his personal family and loved ones. Good luck my friend. You have made your mark here. RIP pic.twitter.com/Xy0pl5c4NR
Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) March 17, 2023
DC James Gunn said, “Lance Reddick was an incredibly nice guy and an incredibly talented actor. It’s heartbreaking. My love goes out to all of his family, friends and collaborators.”
Lance Reddick was an incredibly nice guy and an incredibly talented actor. It’s heartbreaking. My love goes out to all his family, friends and collaborators.
James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 17, 2023
Ben Stiller recalled a time when Reddick worked with his mother, saying: “Lance Reddick was a beautiful, compelling actor. And a beautiful person. He worked with my mother Anne Meara in her play ‘Afterplay’, playing Raziel, the slash server angel of death. He was exquisite in this and all that he did.
Lance Reddick was a beautiful and compelling actor. And a beautiful person. He worked with my mother Anne Meara in her play Afterplay, playing Raziel, the angel of death slash server. He was exquisite in that and in everything he did.
Nothing is lost.
Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) March 17, 2023
Reddick’s Fringe colleague Jared Harris called the late actor “graceful, caring and wickedly funny”, and shared a story about trying to get an independent project off the ground with Reddick.
No! I loved working on Fringe with him. Graceful, thoughtful and wickedly funny. Later we tried 2 to get an independent Othello off the ground. Each actor has a graveyard of regrets, populated by projects that cannot be let go. It’s 1 of mine. Hedve been gorgeous. Ad Astra my friend. https://t.co/N6qLPpVEtj
Jared Harris (@JaredHarris) March 17, 2023
The video game industry pays tribute to Lance Reddick
Beyond Hollywood, Reddick has made his mark in the video game industry, with notable roles in Destiny, Horizon, and Quantum Break.
Reddick was the voice of Destiny’s Commander Zavala since the franchise began in 2014, making it his longest running role. Commander Zavala was easily one of Destiny’s most recognizable and adored characters, and Guardians rightly honor him today.
On Twitter, Destiny 2 players are posting videos and photos of Guardians gathering in the Tower to honor Reddick. Groups of characters can be found paying their respects by bowing to Commander Zavala of Reddick.
Destiny players gather in The Tower to honor the tragic passing of actor Lance Reddick, who played Commander Zavala in the franchise pic.twitter.com/ocl4Qvse8Q
Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) March 17, 2023
The folks working on Bungie’s Destiny also shared their love for Reddick today, with Bungie CEO Pete Parsons taking to Twitter to say, “We just lost a beautiful human.”
We just lost a beautiful human.
pete parsons (@pparsons) March 17, 2023
Bungie itself also released a statement about Reddick, saying, “Lance Reddick was an iconic presence on screen, in Destiny, and most importantly, in person. His love for our community shines through in Commander Zavala, in his uncompromising devotion to his craft, and radiant kindness that touched those around him. To say he will be missed is a profound understatement, but no less true. Rest in peace, Lance.
Bungie (@Bungie) March 17, 2023
Ashly Burch, who played Aloy alongside Reddick’s Sylens in Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West, said“I’m so shocked and heartbroken about Lance. He was such an amazing artist.”
Shawn Ashmore starred alongside Reddick in Quantum Break. Ashmore wrote: “I just saw that Lance Reddick passed away. I was blessed to get to work and get to know him while taking a quantum break. Talented, kind, funny and very cool. Rest in peace”
Oh no! I just saw that Lance Reddick passed away. I had the chance to get to work and get to know him while taking a quantum break. Talented, kind, funny and very cool. Rest in peace
Shawn R Ashmore (@ShawnRashmore) March 17, 2023
Voice actor Nolan North called Reddick, “a lovely guy and a gifted performer”.
Empty. Such a nice guy and a gifted performer. https://t.co/j05VUZiBgJ
Nolan North (@nolan_north) March 17, 2023
Along with mourning Reddick’s passing, the internet is sharing his favorite moments from the actor’s career, including the stunning scenes from The Wire, destiny monologuesand the time Reddick scared Eric André.
RIP Lance Reddick. One of my favorite actors and the only person to ever scare Eric Andre. He always gave the performance of his life in everything he was into, from John Wick to The Wire to Fringe. He will be greatly missed pic.twitter.com/k5bg33zyHT
Sofia Coppium (@indianloonie) March 17, 2023
Image credit: Rich Polk/Stringer
Logan Plant is a freelance writer for IGN covering video game and entertainment news.
