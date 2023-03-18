Ratna Pathak Shah and Naseeruddin Shah’s first date at the fancy restaurant with only Rs 400 was all the more intense but the real Bollywood romance we all crave!





Veteran actress Ratna Pathak Shah is known for breaking stereotypes. From taking on unconventional roles to making bold decisions in life, the actress is definitely someone who has served major life goals for the younger generation. When she was a year older, let’s take a look back at her iconic romance with actor Naseeruddin Shah. Today, we bring you a throwback to when the actress revealed her awkward encounter at a fancy restaurant on their first date. Scroll below to read the details! As they say, when you’re with the right person, nothing comes in between. Be it your finances, your social status or even your religion. Ratna and Naseer met during the rehearsal of Satya Devs playing Sambhog se Sanyas Takb, and Naseer was quick to label their connection “Intense.” The actress once recalled a funny incident about their first date. In a 2017 AIB podcast, hosted by comedians Sumukhi Suresh and Kaneez Sukra, Ratna Pathak Shah recalled her dating days and revealed how her then-boyfriend Naseeruddin Shah mistakenly ordered a lot of things , and later they both started counting their money. She said: “Once upon a time there were those fancy restaurants that had two menu cards. One for women and one for men. The one for women did not have the prices and for men. It was Taj (if I’m allowed to say that). The first time we went together. We had $400. We went for this dinner, and we just started in life and we barely had the money and Naseer got the menu card without the money, so he was ordering left and right. And finally when the waiter turned away I told him and then we started counting our money. For the uninitiated, Ratna Pathak Shah and Naseeruddin Shah dated for six years before getting married. Notably, their romance had its own share of struggles. When they met, Naseer was already married and it was not easy for them to celebrate their relationship. However, they decided to be together and got married in 1982. For more stories like this, stay tuned to Koimoi.com. Must Read: Jawan: YRF’s offers to distribute Shah Rukh Khan’s first-ever pan-India film as a thank you for Pathaan’s 1000 Crore+ box office success? Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News

