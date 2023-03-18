Raveena Tandon recreates an iconic Bollywood song with Norwegian band Quick Style | Watch the viral video





Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon’s latest dance video is making waves online! For the new Instagram reel, she collaborated with Norwegian dance group Quick Style and danced to their signature number “Tip Tip Barsa Paani.” Dressed in casual clothes, the actress matched the steps with the boys and took us on a nostalgic ride. Quick Style shared the video on their official Instagram account and wrote, “It’s different when you do it with the originals.” In the comments section, Tandon joked about the expression of one of the dancers, Nasir Sirikhan. When he wrote, “Raveena Tandon said it looks like I’m in pain (in the clip),” the actress replied, “Yeah I did (laughing emoji).” The Norway-based all-male dance group who went viral for their “Kala Chashma” video hit India last week. Watch the viral video below! “Tip Tip Barsa Paani” from the 1994 film stamp with Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Tandon. The song was sung by prominent singers Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik. The film was a big hit at the box office and became the second highest-grossing Indian film of that year only after Hum Aapke Hain Koun. The song was recreated in the 2021 film Sooryavanshi. This song featured Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar. Watch | Norwegian dance team “Quick Style” speaks to WION and says “Obsessed with Bollywood!” Before Tandon, Quick Style collaborated with Virat Kohli, Suniel Shetty and Anil Kapoor. The dance group danced to “Aankhon Mein Base Ho Tum” with Shetty. On the professional level, Raveena will then be seen in Gudchadi helmed by Binoy Gandhi. It also stars Sanjay Dutt, Parth Samthaan, Khushali Kumar and Aruna Irani in key roles. She was last seen in KGF: Chapter 2 as Ramika Sen. It was written and directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the Hombale Films banner. You can now write for wionews.com and be part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

