Watch Ash’s Japanese voice actor sing the original Pokémon theme

Pokemon bid farewell to a legend next week . I n Japan, the last episode of two and a half decades Pokemon anime to feature Ash Ketchum (or Satoshi, as it is known there) will broadcast, paving the way for a new series. But the voice behind the ever-young Pokmon trainer sends it off in style.

While some English-speaking actors shared Ash’s legacy in dubbing the Pokemon anime, Rica Matsumoto voiced the character from the very beginning in Japan and she also sang the series’ very first opening song there, Mezase Pokmon Master or Aim to B ea Pokémon Master. As culturally iconic as our own original theme was, Mezase Pokemon Master returned several times in the original anime and a new version recorded by Matsumoto became the theme song for the final episodes of the current epilogue series bid farewell to Ashtitled itself Pokémon: Aim to be a Pokémon Master.

SatoshiCV: Rica Matsumoto – Mezase Pokmon Master -with my friends- / THE FIRST TAKE

And now you can hear Matsumoto in the video above, for the popular Japanese Music YouT ube channel t a First Take, which invites stars to perform their iconic tracks live in one take. She is, of course, accompanied by a small choir of Pokmon fluff as she sings, including some special notables for Ash’s journey, like Greninja, Ho-oh, current team members ( like Dragonite, Lucario and Gengar) And, Of course, Pikachu.

It’s just a very sweet way to mark a moment as the Pokemon fandom prepares to bid farewell to its hero.

