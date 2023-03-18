Dear Abbie | Culture & Leisure

DEAR ABBY: I’ve been with my boyfriend for 11 years. During all this time, he never once asked me if I was okay every time I hurt myself. I got used to it, you might say. Well, I recently lost the ability to walk and ended up in a nursing home for rehabilitation. My boyfriend came to visit, but never asked about progress. Also, when I showed him my progress, he didn’t act happy.
Now I’m home, and he treats me like garbage. I do not know why. When I mentioned it, he said he didn’t know why. Do I need to end this relationship to find someone who supports me and helps me get back to 100%? Where should I stay and work on this relationship? I am less and less happy every day. — Hurt in the Midwest
DEAR HURTING: Your 11-year-old boyfriend is not a nurturer. The fact that he doesn’t ask if you’re hurt or hurt shows that he lacks empathy. If I had to hazard a guess, I’d say he treats you like garbage now because he resents you for needing his help and support. No amount of work on this will fix what his character lacks. Unless you want to be treated like this for the rest of your life, get rid of him.
DEAR ABBY: I have a colleague who I share an office with. We are cordial, but not friends. The problem is that she chews gum most of the day with her mouth open and occasionally pops it. The noises she makes are extremely disturbing and they disgust me. I’ve started wearing headphones and listening to music as often as possible to muffle his noises, but it’s a bit gross and not practical for the whole day. I’m about to kick his ass. Is there a kind way to let her know about the problem without disrupting our working relationship? — ABOUT POP OFF
DEAR POP: Have a nice chat with this co-worker and ask her to let you know when she’s putting on some gum so you can put on your headphones. It’s better than popping your cork in frustration.
DEAR ABBY: I’m friends with a man in his late 70s, 20 years my senior. I’m concerned about his mobility. It is an independent spirit that lives alone. Lately I’ve noticed his strength and balance are diminished, and I know falls are serious for older people. I shared my worries with him, but he is proud and won’t change his ways. Can you recommend a way for me to constructively talk to him about my concerns? — YOUNG GUY IN CALIFORNIA
DEAR YOUNG GUY: You already tried to discuss this with your friend. You may be able to reach him if you TELL him that you have noticed his balance problems and that there is help for them. If he tells his doctor what is going on. A physiotherapist may be able to help him with his problem, but only if he asks.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or PO Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos