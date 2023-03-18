Boy Cuttack’s journey to Bollywood and his collaboration with Kapil Sharma





Comedian-turned-actor Kapil Sharma’s latest album, Zwigato, has long been the talk of the town. While Kapil received praise for his performance in the film as a gig worker, the film was special for all Odias as it is directed by Odia’s daughter Nandita Das and the film was shot in the capital of the state, Bhubaneswar. While actress Shahana Goswami portrayed Kapil’s wife in the film, a young boy from Cuttack is believed to be their son. Sharing his experience working in film and with Kapil Sharma for the first time, Cuttack boy Prajwal Sahu in an exclusive interview with OTV said, “When for the first time I saw Kapil Sharma live, I was shaking with fear. and I was thinking how close I will go to him. Then I went up to him and clicked a selfie after which I was convinced it was really happening. Revealing about Kapil, he said, “He (Kapil) is very humble by nature and he never refuses selfies from his fans and even has small chats with them. He considered me his student and I considered him a teacher because he is “The Kapil Sharma”, “The Comedy King”. It was an incredible experience working with him. » Prajwal Sahu in Zwigato with Kapil Sharma Revealing his acting background, Prajwal said, “Acting is like a hobby for me. In my free time, I think of any plot and character and stage it in front of the mirror. Moreover, speaking about Zwigato, Prajwal said, “The whole shooting schedule was around 2 months and was shot mostly in Bhubaneswar. It was a mixed atmosphere on the sets. We had fun but had to follow some rules while working. Once we started shooting, everyone got serious. If someone made a mistake, we had to make it again. If there were multiple retakes for a scene, the scene had to be cancelled. Although I made errors in the delivery of the dialogues, I corrected them in a few retakes. “At first, my friends didn’t believe that I was working in the movie because my face was not clearly shown in the first trailer. Later, they believed me and praised me. They even told me asked for an autograph and a selfie with Kapil Sharma. Moreover, talking about his future plans, he said, “If I am interested in working in more films, I will definitely contact them. However, I will decide later on this. If I get a good range in studies, I will go with it or if I see a good future as an actor, I will go for it. Prajwal was congratulated by OFFA (Odisha Film Festival and Awards) at an event. Nandita from Bhubaneswar added a unique local flavor to the film. Additionally, several of the supporting artists in the film are locals and it was largely shot and filmed in Bhubaneswar.

