Hollywood stars mourn: Keanu Reeves and Chad Stahelski ‘dedicate’ fourth ‘John Wick’ film to Lance Reddick

Keanu Reeves, star of ‘John Wick: Chapter Four’; the film’s director, Chad Stahelski; and other Hollywood stars are mourning the unexpected death of actor Lance Reddick.

Reddick, who starred in “Thread”, “Fringe” and the “John Wick” franchise passed away on Friday. He was 60 years old.

In a joint statement to Deadline, Reeves and Stahelski said, “We are deeply saddened and heartbroken by the loss of our dear friend and colleague Lance Reddick.

“He was a consummate professional and a pleasure to work with. Our love and prayers go out to his wife Stephanie, his children, his family and his friends. We dedicate the film to his loving memory. We will miss him dearly.”

LANCE REDDICK, JOHN WICK FRANCHISE AND WIRE STAR, DEAD AT 60

Reddick portrayed Charon, a concierge at the Continental Hotel and close ally of Wick, in all four installments of the franchise. The fourth film debuts in theaters next week.

Lionsgate, the studio behind “John Wick: Chapter Four,” shared a statement to the outlet.

“The world of Wick wouldn’t be what it is without Lance Reddick and the unparalleled depth he brought to Charon’s humanity and unwavering charisma,” the studio said. “Lance leaves behind an indelible legacy and a tremendously impressive job, but we will remember him as our lovely, cheerful friend and caretaker. We were amazed and heartbroken, and our deepest condolences go out to his beloved family and to his fans around the world.”

The official “John Wick: Chapter 4” Twitter account shared a message on Friday, calling the film’s star a “benevolent soul.”

“A caring soul, a wonderful human and a true friend. See you soon, Lance Reddick,” the statement read.

Wendell Pierce, who starred opposite Reddick in ‘The Wire’, took to Twitter on Friday and wrote, “A man of great strength and grace. A musician as talented as an actor. heartbreak for our artistic family. Unimaginable suffering for his personal family and loved ones. Good luck my friend. You left your mark here. RIP.”

Actor Ben Stiller paid tribute to Reddick in a tweet on Friday.

“Lance Reddick was a beautiful and compelling actor. And a beautiful person. He worked with my mother Anne Meara in her play ‘Afterplay’, playing Raziel, the angel of death slash server. He was exquisite in that and all that. he did,” Stiller wrote.

“Nothing is lost,” he added with a blue heart emoji.

Filmmaker James Gunn wrote that Reddick was “an incredibly nice guy and an incredibly talented actor”.

Adding that Reddick’s death is “heartbreaking,” Gunn concluded, “My love goes out to all of his family, friends and co-workers.”

Jared Harris paid tribute to his “Fringe” co-star on Friday.

“No! I loved working on Fringe with him. Graceful, thoughtful and wickedly funny. Later we tried 2 to launch an independent Othello. Each actor has a graveyard of regrets, populated by projects you can’t put down . This is 1 of mine. Hedve has been magnificent. Ad Astra my friend,” Harris wrote on Twitter.

Sofia Vegara’s husband Joe Manganiello shared a photo with Reddick on Twitter.

“Damn he was such a great guy and a great actor,” he wrote.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Reddick died suddenly of natural causes Friday morning, his publicist Mia Hansen confirmed in a statement to The Associated Press.

Reddick was best known for his starring role as Baltimore Police Lt. Cedric Daniels on HBO’s hit series “The Wire.” His character ran the narcotics division while fighting corruption within the department.

Reddick starred as Special Agent Phillip Broyles on Fox’s “Fringe,” Matthew Abaddon on “Lost,” and Detective Johnny Basil on “Oz.” He portrayed Chef Irvin Irving on the Amazon series “Bosch” for its seven-year run from 2014 to 2021.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

His other TV credits include “CSI: Miami”, “The Blacklist”, “Quantum Break” and “Resident Evil”. Reddick also appeared in “Angel Has Fallen”, “Godzilla vs. Kong”, “Oldboy”, and “Won’t Back Down”.

Ashley Hume of Fox News Digital and the Associated Press contributed to this report.