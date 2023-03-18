Alliance Entertainment Announces Ticker Symbol Change to AENT Effective March 20, 2023 | Business

PLANTATION, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–March 17, 2023–
Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation (OTC: ADRA) (Alliance Entertainment, Company), a distributor and wholesaler of the largest selection of music titles, movies, video games, electronics, arcades and collectibles in the world, today announced that, effective from the opening of trading on March 20, 2023, the company’s common stock and warrants will trade on the OTC under the symbol AENT and AENTW, respectively. The CUSIP number for the shares will change to 01861F102 and the CUSIP number for the warrants will change to 01861F110. Along with the symbol change, the company’s OTC trading name will change from Adara Acquisition Corp. to Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation.
No action is required by shareholders or warrant holders of the Company as a result of these changes.
Bruce Ogilvie, President of Alliance Entertainment, commented: The move to a new ticker symbol and trade name now aligns with our corporate identity and improves our visibility with investors and provides consistent recognition to all of our stakeholders.
About Alliance Entertainment
Alliance Entertainment is a leading distributor of music, movies and consumer electronics. We offer 485,000 unique SKUs in stock, including over 57,300 exclusive compact discs, vinyl LPs, DVDs, Blu-rays and video games. Complementing our extensive multimedia catalog, we also stock a full range of accessories, toys and related collectibles. With over thirty-five years of distribution experience, Alliance Entertainment serves customers of all sizes, offering a robust suite of services to resellers and retailers worldwide. Our efficient processing and essential selling tools significantly reduce the costs associated with administering multiple supplier relationships, while helping omnichannel retailers expand their product selection and fulfillment goals. For more information, visit www.aent.com.
Forward-looking statements
Certain statements included in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by words such as “believe,” “can”, “will”, “estimate”, “continue”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “expect”, “should”, “should”, “plan” , “predicted”, “potential”. seem’, ‘seek’, ‘future’, ‘prospects’ and similar expressions which predict or indicate future events or trends or which are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding estimates and forecasts of financial and performance measures, projections of market opportunities, expectations and timing related to Alliance Entertainments business, customer growth and other business milestones.
These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and the current expectations of Alliance Entertainments management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for informational purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and should not be relied upon by, any investor as a guarantee, assurance, prediction or definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from the assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond Alliance Entertainment’s control.
These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including changes in domestic and foreign business, commercial, financial, political and legal conditions; risks relating to the music, video, games and entertainment industry, including changes in entertainment delivery formats; global economic conditions; the effects of competition on Alliance Entertainments future business; execution network risks; expansion risks and pressure on Alliance Entertainments’ management, operational, financial and other resources; risks relating to results of operations and growth rate; risks related to Alliance Entertainment’s high levels of indebtedness, including risks of breach of debt covenants; and the factors discussed in Adara Acquisition Corp’s definitive proxy statement/prospectus. filed with the SEC on December 12, 2022 under “Risk Factors” and Alliance Entertainments Current Report on Form 8-K filed February 13, 2023 and other documents of Alliance Entertainment filed or to be filed with the SEC.
