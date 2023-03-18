Alliance Entertainment Announces Ticker Symbol Change to AENT Effective March 20, 2023 | Business





PLANTATION, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–March 17, 2023– Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation (OTC: ADRA) (Alliance Entertainment, Company), a distributor and wholesaler of the largest selection of music titles, movies, video games, electronics, arcades and collectibles in the world, today announced that, effective from the opening of trading on March 20, 2023, the company’s common stock and warrants will trade on the OTC under the symbol AENT and AENTW, respectively. The CUSIP number for the shares will change to 01861F102 and the CUSIP number for the warrants will change to 01861F110. Along with the symbol change, the company’s OTC trading name will change from Adara Acquisition Corp. to Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation. No action is required by shareholders or warrant holders of the Company as a result of these changes. Bruce Ogilvie, President of Alliance Entertainment, commented: The move to a new ticker symbol and trade name now aligns with our corporate identity and improves our visibility with investors and provides consistent recognition to all of our stakeholders. About Alliance Entertainment Alliance Entertainment is a leading distributor of music, movies and consumer electronics. We offer 485,000 unique SKUs in stock, including over 57,300 exclusive compact discs, vinyl LPs, DVDs, Blu-rays and video games. Complementing our extensive multimedia catalog, we also stock a full range of accessories, toys and related collectibles. With over thirty-five years of distribution experience, Alliance Entertainment serves customers of all sizes, offering a robust suite of services to resellers and retailers worldwide. Our efficient processing and essential selling tools significantly reduce the costs associated with administering multiple supplier relationships, while helping omnichannel retailers expand their product selection and fulfillment goals. For more information, visit www.aent.com. Forward-looking statements Certain statements included in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by words such as “believe,” “can”, “will”, “estimate”, “continue”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “expect”, “should”, “should”, “plan” , “predicted”, “potential”. seem’, ‘seek’, ‘future’, ‘prospects’ and similar expressions which predict or indicate future events or trends or which are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding estimates and forecasts of financial and performance measures, projections of market opportunities, expectations and timing related to Alliance Entertainments business, customer growth and other business milestones. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and the current expectations of Alliance Entertainments management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for informational purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and should not be relied upon by, any investor as a guarantee, assurance, prediction or definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from the assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond Alliance Entertainment’s control. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including changes in domestic and foreign business, commercial, financial, political and legal conditions; risks relating to the music, video, games and entertainment industry, including changes in entertainment delivery formats; global economic conditions; the effects of competition on Alliance Entertainments future business; execution network risks; expansion risks and pressure on Alliance Entertainments’ management, operational, financial and other resources; risks relating to results of operations and growth rate; risks related to Alliance Entertainment’s high levels of indebtedness, including risks of breach of debt covenants; and the factors discussed in Adara Acquisition Corp’s definitive proxy statement/prospectus. filed with the SEC on December 12, 2022 under “Risk Factors” and Alliance Entertainments Current Report on Form 8-K filed February 13, 2023 and other documents of Alliance Entertainment filed or to be filed with the SEC. Show source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230317005401/en/ CONTACT: For investor inquiries, please contact: MZ Group Chris Tyson/Larry Holub (949) 491-8235 AENT@mzgroup.us KEYWORD: FLORIDA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ELECTRONIC GAMES TECHNOLOGY ENTERTAINMENT TOYS SPECIALTY MOVIE & MUSIC IMAGES CONSUMER ELECTRONICS DISTRIBUTION SOURCE: Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation Copyright BusinessWire 2023. PUBLISHED: 03/17/2023 16:27 / DISK: 03/17/2023 16:27 http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230317005401/en

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.valdostadailytimes.com/ap/business/alliance-entertainment-announces-ticker-symbol-change-to-aent-effective-march-20-2023/article_91f4338d-372e-562b-a896-49187ba0fb99.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related