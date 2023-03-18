From Kiara Advani to Ananya Pandey, discover Bollywood actresses as bridesmaids





Publication date: March 18, 2023 Author: Ayushee Joshi From Alia Bhatt to Kiara Advani, some of our favorite Bollywood actresses looked stunning at their siblings’ or best friends’ weddings. These actresses portrayed the perfect bridesmaids and did their job perfectly. They helped the brides get ready, set the mood for the party with great performances and posed for viral photos. Here are some occasions when Bollywood actresses set themselves bridesmaid goals: Ananya Blacksmith Let’s talk about Bollywood’s latest bridesmaid, Ananya Panday. Alanna Panday, the cousin of Ananya Panday, recently married her boyfriend Ivor McCray. Bridesmaid Ananya Panday posted a stunning video of herself wearing a traditional Indian costume on her Instagram. The diva was spotted wearing a gorgeous pastel blue Manish Malhotra saree with a plunging neckline ivory bikini style blouse. She accessorized it with a pearl necklace, a few rushes and a small white Bindi. Ananya kept her basic hairstyle, part wavy locks with light make-up to go.

Alia Bhat Alia Bhatt was the perfect bridesmaid for her best friend, interior designer Rhea Khurana. Alia remained alongside Rheas during the wedding in Jaipur in 2021. She also joined the other bridesmaids in a record-breaking performance by Teshers Jalebi Baby. Alia dressed beautifully for the wedding day, taking care not to overshadow the bride, and continued to shower Rhea with love.

Kiara Advani Kiara’s older sister, Ishita, got married in March 2022. Kiara, like all the other siblings, had the most fun serving as bridesmaid. She helped Ishita get dressed and even put on kala tikka to protect her sister from bad luck. After that, many pictures of Ishitas’ cocktail party went viral, and Kiara was seen dancing like all the other desi siblings.

Sonam Kapoor Sonam Kapoor embodied the serenity and grace of a typical badi behen for Rheas’ 2021 wedding. She greeted the guests, dressed in anarkali to keep things simple and sobbed many times.

Parineeti Chopra Parineeti Chopra played the roles of sister and bridesmaid perfectly during Priyankas 2018 wedding. She was seen overseeing the wedding preparations and posing with her sister. She even hid Nicks shoes for Joota Chupai and demanded $5 million from him.

