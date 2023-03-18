Entertainment
Quentin Tarantino names the three best actors of his generation
Having worked with Samuel L. Jackson, Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie, Uma Thurman, Christoph Waltz, Michael Fassbender, Jamie Foxx and countless other big names over his incredible career, Quentin Tarantino has had the good fortune to collaborate with some of the best actors of all time. While the iconic filmmaker certainly loves each of these aforementioned individuals, he has a special love for a small collection of screen legends.
Known as one of the most influential filmmakers of the 21st century, Tarantino’s pop culture reign began in the early 1990s with the release of reservoir dogs and continues to date, releasing the critical and commercial hit Once upon a time in Hollywood in 2019. While the lively cinematic vigor of his early films helped firmly establish the director in the ’90s, it wasn’t until the release of Jackie Brown in 1997 that Tarantino would be considered a truly versatile designer.
With an eclectic cast that included the likes of Pam Grier, Michael Keaton, Chris Tucker and Robert De Niro, Tarantino’s third feature showed a restrained attitude, showing care and consideration for his sophisticated crime film.
Really impressed with De Niro in supporting role, director later said Charlie RoseHe deserves his reputation as probably the greatest actor of his generation. Continuing, in his gushing comments, he adds, I think he’s the best actor in the world. I’ve never seen an actor so completely consumed in character, in real character work while on the job. And what I mean by that is that when Robert is playing Louis, he’s working from moment to moment.
If Tarantino appreciates the talents of Robert De Niro, he is a little too old for the director to consider him one of the greatest of his generation, preferring three other actors who share his age or his detour.
Asked about his favorite actors of his generation in an interview with Jim Hoberman, Tarantino quickly replied, Sean Penn, Tim Roth and Nick Cage, before giving the reasons for each of his choices. Present in several of his films, including pulp Fiction And The Hateful Eight, the director casts Roth because of his versatility and ferocity, adding that he has that chameleon quality.
As for Sean Penn, he chooses the actor for his sheer sexual violence charisma, with the actor known for outings such as Brian De Palmas Carlitos Path and David Finchers The game in the 1990s. A huge fan of De Palma, there’s no doubt that Tarantino’s love for Penn stems from the director’s 1993 film, in which he stars alongside Al Pacino in a story about drugs and violence in the streets of New York.
He concludes his trio with applause for Nicolas Cage, choosing the actor for his fearlessness, before explaining: I don’t think I’ve ever seen another actor in the history of cinema who has made a career of being badly chosen. and rise to the occasion. Adored by many filmmakers, not just Tarantino, American film eccentric David Lynch dubbed Cage the actor’s jazz musician in an interview with the Washington Postmade shortly after the release of his 1990 film The heart that is in Desert.
Despite working with Tim Roth, Tarantino has oddly never reached out to collaborate with Sean Penn or Nicolas Cage, even though the latter has long tried to pursue a more diverse array of opportunities in recent years. Collaborating with the likes of Panos Cosmatos, Oliver Stone and David Gordon Green in recent years, Cage is enjoying a career resurgence that carefully treads the line between silly absurdity and artistic genius.
Having recently announced his tenth and supposedly final film, Tarantinos The film critic could be the directors’ last chance to work with Nicolas Cage, Sean Penn and Tim Roth all in the same room. Thought to tell the story of Pauline Kael, one of America’s most celebrated film journalists, the film is sure to be a celebration of cinema in all its glory, with Tarantino stepping down with a potential Best Picture win and (hopefully -le) for best actor for each of Cage, Penn and Roth.
