This 1970s film idealizes child marriage, positions it as the best thing that can happen to the institution of marriage





When the TV show Balika Vadhou started airing in 2008, it had a social message at its heart and made it a point to reiterate it in every episode. Each episode of Balika Vadhu ended with a long quote that essentially summarized why child marriage was a bad idea and how the practice ruins the lives of countless children who are pushed into it before they can even decipher what is best for them. Balika Vadhu has consistently said that the practice of child marriage was a product of patriarchy aimed at marginalizing women and suppressing them even further, and was an offensive idea from the start.

But, it seems that the director Tarun Mazumdar, who directed the 1976 film Balika Badhu, was living in a bubble when he made a film that showed the practice as if it were the best thing that could happen to the institution of marriage. Balika Badhu has two married teenage couples who both enjoy beautiful marriages, which in itself is quite unreal, so it seems the director is trying to point out that marriages maybe only succeed when children are forced into them. at a formative age, and they have no choice in the matter. The first couple here – Amal and Rajni, played by Sachin Pilgaonkar and Rajni Sharma, are featured as the central protagonists. If this was a movie of teenagers falling in love, it might be seen as a cute story, but the idea that these two kids are now married makes it uncomfortable. The absence of any course correction from the director makes it insufferable, as Majumdar pays no attention to the fact that such a portrayal would impact his audience. He is so engrossed in the children’s love story that he glosses over the boy trying to date his young wife, and she is extremely repelled by his move. Majumdar sets the story in the 1920s, thus trying to justify it as a tale from another time, but the lack of critical focus here makes the film overly problematic. It’s like watching Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat, and seeing him glorify the practice of far like it was something to celebrate, instead of actually dissecting the practice. There are many uncomfortable social realities that exist around us, but movies aren’t meant to celebrate them, they’re meant to critique them and examine their repercussions. Sachin and Rajni in a picture from Balika Badhu by Tarun Majumdar. (Photo: Express Archive) Amal is homeschooled in the film, but his new wife is uneducated, and we are asked to accept her at face value. For a moment, you suspend your beliefs assuming that women who go out to study shouldn’t be acceptable in the 1920s, but then, too, the director shocks you when some dialogue casually hints that women in this universe are studying. in college but our poor child bride will never have that chance. There’s another couple in the film – Chandra and Sharat, played by Kajri and Asrani – and we often see them stealing moments that would have seemed adorable until we find out Chandra, who is still a teenager, is pregnant. . This may be the reality of women living in the 1920s, but there is no justification for a filmmaker telling this story in the 1970s completely ignoring the evils of the system that turned young girls into baby-making machines. , confined them to their homes and tore them from everyone. their independence. The song “Bade Ache Lagte Hain” is the lasting legacy of this film, and it is still one of the most popular songs that is considered a reminder of true love. Only if those who celebrate their love with this song could see how it was used on a teenage married couple, would they know that there is nothing proud about the history being celebrated here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/balika-badhu-romanticising-child-marriage-sachin-pilgaonkar-tarun-majumdar-8502644/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

