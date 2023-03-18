Sustainable Development Goals – PVR launches sustainability campaigns and partners with Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar

First multiplex operator replaced single-use plastic served to customers with sugar cane bagasse food containers and paper straws coated with biodegradable polymers

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar at an event in New Delhi.

PVR, which after its merger with INOX Leisure operates over 1,600 screens across India, is taking steps to reduce carbon footprint by pursuing sustainable activities in its operations.

Leading multiplex operator PVR INOX Ltd announced on Saturday the launch of a climate change awareness campaign and has teamed up with Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar.

“We have launched many initiatives such as replacing all plastics used in cinemas with biodegradable materials such as paper cups, cutlery plates, etc. We have water saving plans and of electricity where we would replace LED light, sensors in common areas, etc.” INOX executive director Sanjeev Kumar Bijli told PTI.

With this, PVR INOX would save 2,000 tonnes of carbon footprints in one year by taking these sustainable measures, he added.

It replaced the single-use plastic served to customers with food containers made from sugar cane bagasse and coated paper straws made from biodegradable polymers, Bijli said.

In addition, PVR INOX has taken initiatives around energy and water conservation like centralized power pressure and temperature monitoring based on IOT, variable frequency drives in AHUs , occupancy sensors in toilets in addition to water flow restrictors in sink taps to save tap water.

Additionally, PVR INOX has partnered with Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar to educate its customers about the adverse effects of climate change, inspiring them to make sustainable lifestyle choices to help preserve the environment.

The brand deployed six versions of a multimedia campaign for the general public, each taking up an initiative undertaken by PVR, with the actor.

The merger of PVR and Inox Loisirs is effective from February 6, 2023.

Asked about PVR INOX’s expansion plans, he said: “FY23 is going to end in a few weeks and in terms of admissions we would be at 110-120 million.

“Going forward in the next fiscal year, with the combined entity operating approximately 1,670 screens across various geographies with a strong content pipeline in both English, Hindi and regional content, we would have an improvement in the number of entries. Additionally, the merged entity would also focus on improving screen count.

“We have already added around 140 screens this fiscal year and we should also consider adding another 180 screens in the next fiscal year. People are coming to theaters now and we are very confident to increase admissions,” did he declare.

Post-merger, it strives to achieve economies of scale and revenue synergies from ticket prices, food and beverages, advertising and operating costs.