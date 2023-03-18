PVR launches sustainability campaigns, partners with Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar





Leading multiplex operator PVR INOX Ltd announced on Saturday the launch of a climate change awareness campaign and has teamed up with Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar. PVR, which after its merger with INOX Leisure operates over 1,600 screens across India, is taking steps to reduce carbon footprint by pursuing sustainable activities in its operations. “We have started many initiatives such as replacing all plastic use inside movie theaters with biodegradable materials such as paper cups, cutlery plates, etc. PVR INOX Executive Director Sanjeev Kumar Bijli told PTI. With this, PVR INOX would save 2,000 tonnes of carbon footprints in one year by taking these sustainable measures, he added. It replaced the single-use plastic served to customers with food containers made from sugar cane bagasse and coated paper straws made from biodegradable polymers, Bijli said. In addition, PVR INOX has taken initiatives around energy and water conservation like centralized power pressure and temperature monitoring based on IOT, variable frequency drives in AHUs , occupancy sensors in toilets in addition to water flow restrictors in sink taps to save tap water. Additionally, PVR INOX has partnered with Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar to educate its customers about the adverse effects of climate change, inspiring them to make sustainable lifestyle choices to help preserve the environment. The brand deployed six versions of a multimedia campaign for the general public, each taking up an initiative undertaken by PVR, with the actor. The merger of PVR and Inox Loisirs is effective from February 6, 2023. Asked about PVR INOX’s expansion plans, he said: “FY23 is going to end in a few weeks and in terms of admissions we would be at 110 to 120 million. “Going forward in the next fiscal year, with the combined entity operating approximately 1,670 screens across various geographies with a strong pipeline of content across English, Hindi and regional, we would have an improvement in the number of admissions. “Furthermore, merging the entity would also focus on improving the number of screens. “We have already added around 140 screens this fiscal year and we should also consider adding another 180 screens in the next fiscal year. People are coming to cinemas now and we are very confident to increase admissions,’ he said. Post-merger, it strives to achieve economies of scale and revenue synergies from ticket prices, food and beverages, advertising and operating costs. (This story has not been edited by the Devdiscourse team and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

