Bollywood movies shot in a month

Making a film is a marathon, not a sprint. The more ambitious the film, the longer it takes to make sure everything goes well. From cast, location to budget, everything is subject to change until it reaches its end. There are movies that take years and years to complete. But, nowadays, it is possible to shoot a feature film in less than a month, thanks to long rehearsals, a dynamic team or pure chance.

Today we are going to tell you about some Bollywood movies that ended in less than 40 days only.

Dhamaka

Karthik Aryans’ film Dhamaka was shot during the Covid-19 period. It only took 10 days to complete filming. The film was directed by Ram Madhvani.

Haramkhor

The next would be Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shweta Tripathis Haramkhor. It was also completed in just 16 days. The love story of a teacher and a student was highly appreciated by fans.

Tanu marries Manu’s return

How can we forget the return of Tanu Weds Manu? It’s a family drama, which was a super hit. Reports claim that her filming was completed in just 30 days. This film by Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan was adored by the public.

Jolly LLB 2

Jolly LLB 2, starring Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi, turned out to be a box office super hit. It was also shot in a very short time. According to the media, the shooting of this film lasted only a month.

Full House 3

We all know how many films Akshay Kumar makes in a year. One of his movies, Housefull 3 took just 38 days to shoot. The film also received a lot of praise from fans.

gas lamp

Finally, the upcoming psychological thriller Gaslight, starring Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey, Chitrangada Singh, Akshay Oberoi and Rahul Dev, was shot in just 36 days. Pavan Kirpalani, known for films such as Phobia and Ragini MMS, has a fondness for the thriller genre. He shot Gaslight on a tight schedule and on a limited budget at Wankaner Palace in Gujarat.

