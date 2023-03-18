Entertainment
Bollywood movies shot in a month
Karthik Aryan’s film Dhamaka only took 10 days to complete its shooting plan.
There are movies that take years and years to complete. But, nowadays, it is possible to shoot a feature film in less than a month.
Making a film is a marathon, not a sprint. The more ambitious the film, the longer it takes to make sure everything goes well. From cast, location to budget, everything is subject to change until it reaches its end. There are movies that take years and years to complete. But, nowadays, it is possible to shoot a feature film in less than a month, thanks to long rehearsals, a dynamic team or pure chance.
Today we are going to tell you about some Bollywood movies that ended in less than 40 days only.
Dhamaka
Karthik Aryans’ film Dhamaka was shot during the Covid-19 period. It only took 10 days to complete filming. The film was directed by Ram Madhvani.
Haramkhor
The next would be Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shweta Tripathis Haramkhor. It was also completed in just 16 days. The love story of a teacher and a student was highly appreciated by fans.
Tanu marries Manu’s return
How can we forget the return of Tanu Weds Manu? It’s a family drama, which was a super hit. Reports claim that her filming was completed in just 30 days. This film by Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan was adored by the public.
Jolly LLB 2
Jolly LLB 2, starring Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi, turned out to be a box office super hit. It was also shot in a very short time. According to the media, the shooting of this film lasted only a month.
Full House 3
We all know how many films Akshay Kumar makes in a year. One of his movies, Housefull 3 took just 38 days to shoot. The film also received a lot of praise from fans.
gas lamp
Finally, the upcoming psychological thriller Gaslight, starring Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey, Chitrangada Singh, Akshay Oberoi and Rahul Dev, was shot in just 36 days. Pavan Kirpalani, known for films such as Phobia and Ragini MMS, has a fondness for the thriller genre. He shot Gaslight on a tight schedule and on a limited budget at Wankaner Palace in Gujarat.
Read all the latest movie news here
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news18.com/movies/dhamaka-to-gaslight-these-bollywood-films-were-wrapped-up-within-a-month-7323913.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Order Change Reduces Cost of Tennis Court Project – Park Rapids Enterprise
- Evaluating patient-reported outcome measures (PROMs) for future clinical trials in adult patients with optic neuritis
- Keanu Reeves pays tribute to ‘accomplished professional’ Lance Reddick | Entertainment
- At Startup20 Sikkim Sabha, iCreate announced iTERF, a global fellowship program to foster interdisciplinary tech entrepreneurship research.
- Doctor Advice for Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month
- Former UK student body president sued over body after being ousted for anti-Semitism
- Deep in Hollywood: Paul Mescal
- BYU Football: Cougars Defense Overtakes Offense in Spring Ball
- CHRONICLE: In March, sometimes Indiana men’s basketball has to be the bad guy
- Silicon Valley Arrogance Almost Ruined the U.S. Economy
- Avatar: The Way of Water’s Oscar-winning visual effects – BBC News
- Vitamin A May Reduce Risk of Pancreatitis While Treating ALL – ScienceDaily