Zee Cine Awards 2023: where to watch the Bollywood Awards? Check date, time, broadcast on TV and online platforms





Zee Cine Awards 2023:The Zee Cine Awards are one of the most glamorous award shows in the Bollywood world. The event celebrates the best performances and films in the Hindi film industry. Every year, it aims to showcase the greatness of Bollywood and its rich culture which is a blend of world-class content and exceptional talent. This year too, the awards night will witness a magical Bollywood extravaganza, lit up by the twinkling presence of brilliant creative minds and star-studded performances from Bollywood A-listers including Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff , Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Pooja Hegde and Kiara Advani and others.

The special evening was hosted by brothers Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana. Here are the details of when and where to watch the Zee Cine Awards 2023 – Zee Cine Awards 2023: date and time The 2023 Zee Cine Awards are scheduled to air on Saturday, March 18. The awards ceremony will begin around 7:30 p.m. Zee Cine Awards 2023: Where to watch on TV Fans can watch the prestigious awards show – Zee Cine Awards 2023 – on Zee Cinema and Zee TV. Also read:Zwigato Box Office Collection Day 1: Kapil Sharam star shows lackluster start as film fails to cross Rs 50 lakhs | Check Collection, Cast, Story, Other Details Zee Cine Awards 2023: where to watch on the online platform For online users, the Zee Cine Awards 2023 will be broadcast on Zee’s streaming platform – ZEE5. Zee Cine Awards 2023: Presenters and Partners The 2023 Zee Cine Awards are presented by the Maruti Suzuki Arena; co-powered by All New Appy Fizz, Dabur Vita, Colgate and Amazon; and special partners – Cadburys Dairy Milk, Joy Lemon Facewash, Gippi Masala Noodles and Garnier Color Naturals. Zee Cine Awards 2023: major nominees Here is a list of nominations in some of the main categories for the year 2023. Best film

Gangubai Kathiawadi

The Kashmir Files

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Brahmstra: First part Shiva

Drishyam 2

Jugjug Jeeyo Best Male Actor

Kartik Aaryan (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2)

Varun Dhawan (Bhediya)

Ajay Devgn (Drishyam 2)

Hrithik Roshan (Vikram Veda)

Ranbir Kapoor (Brahmstra: Part One Shiva)

Anupam Kher (The Kashmir Files) Best Female Actor

Alia Bhatt (Gangubai Kathiawadi)

Alia Bhatt (Darlings)

Deepika Padukone (Gehraiyaan)

Kiara Advani (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2)

Bhumi Pednekar (Badhaai Do)

Kriti Sanon (Bhediya) song of the year

Kesariya (Brahmstra: First part Shiva)

Doobey (Gehraiyaan)

Title track of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2)

The punjaabban song (Jugjugg Jeeyo)

Apna Bana Le (Bhediya)

Maiyya Mainu (Jersey)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.zeebiz.com/trending/entertainment/news-zee-cine-awards-2023-march-18-where-to-watch-bollywood-award-show-check-date-time-telecast-on-tv-online-platforms-226523 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related