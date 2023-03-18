12 Deleted Scenes From Bollywood Movies We Wish We Made It To The Final Cut

A divine truth about art is that the end result is almost always different from the original drafts; it must be. But sometimes those deleted parts are just too good to accept that they have been abandoned. Such is the case with the deleted scenes from our favorite Bollywood movies. Let’s look.
1. Kaira giving reality check to licensed desi uncle in Dear Zindagi
Desi passengers allowed are just the worst. They possess an unnatural sense of ownership over everything and fear the slightest inconvenience. This scene deleted fromDear Zindagisums it up perfectly, and the added generational difference makes the encounter so relatable for every millennial and Gen-Z.
By the way, I think all the deleted scenes should have been included in the movie. They were just amazing.
2. Bunny meets Nainas mother Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
Before heading out to explore scenic Udaipur and have meaningful conversations, there’s a deleted scene where Bunny meets Nainas’ mother. Thinking Nainas is showering, he flirts with her as he stands outside the bathroom door, only to realize that it’s his mother inside. The exchange is hilarious, and I wonder why it was removed from the final edit.
3. Aman actually reads Rohits’ diary in Kal Ho Naa Ho
We were all struck by SRK’s charm in that iconic newspaper scene fromKal Ho Naa Ho.However, this sequence was a creative choice between the two versions. THE The deleted version required Aman to read what was actually written in Rohits’ diary before continuing with the blank pages alone. It was shot in a retirement home where Naina read to the elderly. Yeah, that whole part was cut from the movie.
4. Rahul shows his father’s picture to Rohan without realizing that he is his brother Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham
Dharma Productions dropped a bunch of deleted scenes fromK3Geleven years ago on YouTube, with Karan Johar explaining each footage and why it was removed. Of the lot, Rahul and Rohans’ emotional brotherly exchange on their father’s birthday is my favorite. The shot was scrapped as KJo didn’t want to retire from the bench scene that followed soon after.
5. Lajo urging Baldev to consider their daughters’ feelings in Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge
Watching DDLJ, I remember wondering how Lajo had empathy for his daughter but never took a stand for her. Not that it would have caused Baldev to change his mind, but it would have made sense before she abruptly asked the couple to flee for good. But apparently there’s a deleted scene where she actually tried to have a conversation. I wish it had been included, even though the movie was already quite long.
6. Veera talks to the mountainsHighway
Although she is the secondHighwaywas the first movie that proved Alia Bhatt is a great actress. Although many phenomenal sequences were removed in the final cut, a short scene with Veera talking to the mountains is very compelling. All she does is contemplate her newfound happiness, freedom, and introduction to a scenic world away from the stuffy surroundings of her family.
7. The hilarious star-studded streak before the awards night at Om Shanti Om
What we saw in the movie was a shortened version of what could have been a great HILARIOUS sequence. In the original cut, actors like R. Madhavan, Malaika Arora, Boman Irani, Zayed Khan, and Farhan Akhtar joked about some really random shiz that didn’t make it to the final cut. And they were hilarious AF.
8. The chaotically humorous housekeeping scene inEnglish vinglish
There is a deleted house scene fromEnglish vinglishwhich seamlessly weaves family dynamics, inner struggles and humor into the chaos of the home. While Shashi and her daughter are at odds, her young son is at his playful best, joking in complete contrast to his mother and sister.
9. The breaking sequence in Tamasha
Imtiaz AlisTamashais a vastly underrated Bollywood film. Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor did a phenomenal job portraying the complex relationship between their characters. But there’s also a compelling deleted scene that’s an extension of the struggle Ranbirs’ character goes through in the film.
10. The shaking car scene inPACK
PK thinks God would help him find his missing device, but now he is exhausted. Kuch aur signal toh dijiye? Thoda hiliye-duliye kuch toh boliye? he asks desperately, clasping his hands to the poster of God pinned to the back window of a car. That’s when the car suddenly starts shaking, followed by loud moans coming from inside, and PK thinks it’s God.
11. Alizeh’s insecurity with Ayan’s girlfriend Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
Before Alizeh meets Ayan’s girlfriend, there is a short deleted footage from the night before reflecting a tinge of jealousy on her part. This short exchange between her and Ali exposed flaws in her feelings for Ayan, which weren’t completely platonic, but a complicated shade of gray.
12. Alternate introduction to Tina in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
Apparently,Kuch Kuch Hota Haiwasn’t supposed to start with Tinas passing right away. Agod-bharayiscene was shot in which Tina pointed out the impending complications of her childbirth while her family celebrated the upcoming baby. Karan Johar revealed that he pulled the scene at the suggestion of Aditya Chopras.
These magical scenes had to be scrapped due to creative decisions. But which of them would you have preferred in the film?