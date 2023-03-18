Pearl criticizes Ti Wests denies Technicolor’s homage to old Hollywood | Horror films





OWith its lush, sumptuous score, saturated Technicolor photography, and kitsch retouching, Ti Wests pearl would be a lookalike for a 1940s melodrama if it weren’t for all the ax violence and hay pitchfork skewers. A prequel to West’s earlier picture, X, it was co-written with star Mia Goth during a period of Covid quarantine. The result of this meeting of twisted minds is a gloriously demented homage to old Hollywood. West combines a witty film culture with a flair for explosive bursts of deranged bloodshed. Just call him Douglas Sirk-opath. The year is 1918. The First World War is raging and an influenza pandemic is claiming victims on the home front. But Pearl (a goth phenomenal) has big dreams that go far beyond her life of joyless drudgery on her parents’ farm in rural Texas. She wants to dance and plans to work her way out of Texas and into movie adoration and stardom. When she learns about an audition at the local church, she realizes this is her chance to escape her controlling mother once and for all. The bloody, gleefully sinister tone of the shoot demands an oversized performance to match, and Goth more than delivers. She peels the character’s skin and fills it with kittenish cruelty and the creeping rot of madness, all topped with a monstrous, warping need to be loved. Goth is highly entertaining throughout, but two specific scenes, in which the camera rests solely on his face for an extended shot, capture the full force of his bewildering talent.

