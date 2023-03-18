Search | Culture & Leisure

Tuesday is spring, or vernal, the equinox and the first day of spring. He officially arrives at 2:20 p.m. Vernal in Latin means spring and equinox means equal night. The equinox is when the sun crosses the celestial equator going from south to north. It’s called the “celestial” equator because it’s an imaginary line in the sky above the Earth’s equator. At the equinox, the length of day and night are almost equal in all parts of the world, as the name suggests. Moreover, the sun only rises in the east and sets only in the west, according to Almanac.com. Most days the sun rises north or south of “due east” and sets north or south of “due west”. If we lived in the southern hemisphere, it would be the first day of fall.
You may recall that I spent the spring equinox last year at Chichen Itza. It is the largest Yucatan pyramid in Mexico. It was built by the Mayans. They still exist but at the time when they built the pyramids it was a very advanced ancient civilization. From around AD 550 to AD 800, Chichen Itza was primarily a ceremonial center for the Maya civilization, according to www.ChichenItza.com. The whole site is called Chichen Itza, but the pyramid is actually called the Pyramid of Kukulcan or The Castillo. Kukulcan was a feathered serpent revered by the Mayans and others in the region, such as the Aztecs and Toltecs, but they called him Quetzalcoatl and they believed that this feathered serpent brought good things. There is a phenomenon that occurs at each of the equinoxes of the pyramid – a shadow lines up at the edge of one of the sides of the pyramid where there is a serpent’s head at the bottom. The shadow is caused by the edge of the pyramid that is closest to it. The shadow is supposed to be the arrival of Kukulcan. When you see this phenomenon, it seems that only a glimpse of the careful planning of its construction can be grasped.
Coincidentally, there are other ancient structures that are best visited on the vernal or vernal equinox. One of these places is the Sphinx of Giza. It is the massive statue that stands in front of the pyramids, it is a mythical creature that has the head of a person and the body of a lion. At the vernal equinox, when the sun rises, it illuminates the face of the sphinx. Unlike other sites where the phenomenon occurs at both equinoxes, it only occurs at the vernal equinox. Then for sunset, the sun sets on the right shoulder of the sphinx. Additionally, the sun shines on the southern corner of Chephren’s pyramid, which sits directly behind the huge statue.
Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any questions or astronomical facts you want to share, email news@smdailyjournal.com with the subject line “Look Up”.
