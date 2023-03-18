‘Am I Next’: J&K Artists Set New Bollywood Benchmark





SRINAGAR: A new generation of artists from Jammu and Kashmir is setting a new benchmark in Bollywood. “Am I Next,” a highly acclaimed film about teenage rape, has set social media on fire. From the writer to the producer and from the actor to the technical team, the majority of the artists in the film are from Jammu and Kashmir. The film, which is broadcast on Zee5, has already won 8 international awards. The film was written by Rahat Kazmi and Kritika Rampal, both from Jammu. Hailing from Poonch, Rahat Kazmi of ‘Lines and ‘Lihaaf’ also produced and directed the film. The main character was played by Anushka Sen. The role of her mother was played by Neelu Dogra, who is also from Jammu. Pankaj Khajuria, Satish Bhat, Mir Sarwar and others from Jammu and Kashmir played key roles in the film. Kritika Rampal came to me with a story, When I read the story it gave me goosebumps. I told him that we were going to make a film on this subject. We wrote a screenplay for the film together. It is based on a true story. This movie was shot entirely in Jammu. Most of the actors in the film are from Jammu, Rahat told the Kashmir Monitor. Before its Friday release on Zee5, the film won 8 international awards. These include Best Film – Social Cause at the Indian Film Festival in Boston, Best Feature Film at the Sweden Film Awards, “Outstanding Achievement Award – Narrative Feature” at the World Film Carnival in Singapore and a “mention honorable at the New York Film Prize He has already won 8 international awards. We are overwhelmed by the reactions of the public. It’s trending on social media. The film touched many people’s hearts, Rahat said. The film is the real story of a teenage girl who is raped and impregnated. It’s about her struggle to end the pregnancy. Doctors refuse termination for different reasons. She then knocks on the doors of the courts. How every day of trial brings him a lot of misfortune because there is a medical problem related to a late termination. He has everything that keeps audiences glued, Rahat said.

