



“Don’t Go Out” 21 Shocking Things About Hollywood Recently, we caught up with Joel Thurm, a retired casting director who has worked on Hollywood films, Broadway and classic TV for over three decades! To learn more about his career and the industry in general, we asked Joel about all the casting aspects that have always intrigued us. Here’s what he revealed ~ frankly ~… 1. John Travolta cast Olivia Newton-John to be Sandy in Fat. 2. And yes, he knows the cast of Fat don’t look like teenagers, and he doesn’t care! 3. Joel defied ‘casting rules’ to cast Stockard Channing in Fat. 4. If he was casting Fat now Joel would cast Austin Butler to play Danny and Julianne Hough to play Sandy. 5. But he thinks The Rocky Horror Picture Show could never be launched successfully again. 6. Joel convinced Susan Sarandon to audition for The Rocky Horror Picture Show even though his agents refused it. 7. He also once saw Meatloaf finished naked! 8. He helped discover Danny DeVito…sort of! 9. And it significantly boosted Jason Bateman’s career. ten. The casting couch is really a thing. 11. And he’s known producers to schedule auditions around them receiving oral sex from actors. 12. He thinks the toughest person in Hollywood is Joaquin Phoenix. 13. And the nicest people in Hollywood are John Travolta, Ted Danson, Phylicia Rashad and Debbie Allen. 14. He once told Rosie Perez that he didn’t care about her boobs. 15. Joel once sat on a plane with Bea Arthur, who told him that his The golden girls co-star, Betty White, was a “pussy”. 16. Joel lobbied for Ted Danson to be cast Cheersthe show that launched his career. 17. Joel thinks Gary Cole is Hollywood’s most underrated actor. 18. Being “fake” is the worst thing you can do in an audition. 19. Being “discovered” on the street also happens a lot. 20. Joel thinks John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John have the best on-screen chemistry ever, and that Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio weren’t believable as lovers. 21. Finally, Joël’s advice to homosexual actors in leading male roles? Do not go out. Did any of Joel’s answers surprise you? Let us know in the comments! You can take Joel’s book directly from the publisherOr on Amazon, Barnes & Noblesand all the good booksellers if you want to know more about the fascinating world of casting!

