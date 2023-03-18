Large crowds answer Hollywood’s call for Costner’s next western saga – St George News

ST. GEORGE Southern Utah enthusiastically answered the call when Hollywood rang to launch Kevin Costner’s next western.

On Friday, 700 individuals and family groups were waiting their turn to apply for a position as an extra in “Horizon, an American Saga”.

“We really like western movies. We want to see all the horses and have experiences together as a family,” Sarah Alexander, mother of twins in St. George, told St. George News.

3-year-old twins, Myla and Mira, patiently waited for their photos to be taken.

Another family hopes that their six children can be in the film. Betsy Black is from the Cheyenne and Sepik Native American tribes and is married to a Navajo native. Black said they lived at Enterprise and were anxiously waiting to find out if they would be cast in the film.

The second part of the film will begin production in the St. George area in May. This shoot will cover parts 2 and 3 of the four-film series. “Horizon, an American Saga” is an epic western written, directed and starring Costner. The film covers the timeline of the settlement of the American West before and after the Civil War.

Los Angeles casting director Maryellen Aviano screens films all over the world. She appreciated the attendees standing in the long queues.

“I loved today, I loved the people and I loved their patience,” Aviano said.

She gave an orientation covering project details, such as rates and hours, and warned people not to quit their day jobs. Extras as townspeople will receive $150 per day. Aviano said food and snacks would be available. She also warned attendees that they would be spending long hours on set.

“It’s a lot of getting directions from different people and following things you’ve never done before,” Aviano said. “It’s just to sit and wait, usually on set.”

She said there could be a multitude of reasons for delays during casting and production.

“If you don’t like that process and that irritation, then you don’t want to be an extra on a movie,” Aviano said. “I don’t want to burst anyone’s bubble; it’s a fantastic opportunity. This is the time of your life and you will never forget it.

She said seeing the final product is very rewarding. Aviano said she loves seeing the people in the movie she saw on casting day.

“When I see these people and remember them on casting day, for me it comes full circle,” Aviano said.

One of the contestants, Floyd Kitchen, said he hoped he could still ride horses. He’s 76 and says it’s been a long time since he’s ridden. But he thinks it will come back. Kitchen said he spent time on a Native American reservation where he learned a lot.

“I spent 10 years on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota. They took me under their wing and taught me good things,” Kitchen said.

Floyd has lived in southern Utah for 20 years. Previously, he worked as a ranch hand and for the US Forest Service.

According to the Greater Zion Tourism Board, Washington County could benefit from more than $90 million in economic impact from Costner production in the region.

There will be a casting call on Saturday, March 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Best Western Plus Abby Inn. The hotel is located at 1129 S. Bluff St. in St. George.

