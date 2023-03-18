Entertainment
Bollywood instead of Hollywood: Soviet-Russian-Indian film friendship is here
So far, the film has only been released in Russia in limited distribution and with subtitles, but it shows promising results. And by early summer, the dubbed film will be shown nationwide: Pathan will be the first Indian film dubbed into Russian for thirty years.
Even Brezhnev loved it
Due to the Hollywood boycott, distributors of Russian films had to change markets. The gigantically productive Indian film industry is considered one of the main opportunities, so the success of the aforementioned work in Russia is significant. Which wouldn’t be surprising, since around seventy Bollywood films are known to local women.
Old Indian classics such as Vagabond, Zita and Geeta, or Disco Dancer are known to everyone, some of them are still shown on Russian TV.
Perhaps few of us know this, but the love for Indian cinema was still widespread in the Soviet Union, it just showed that Russian cinemas now had to profit from nothing because of the boycott. These strange films dripping with emotions can save Russian cinemas from bankruptcy.
The affair also stemmed from the fact that Brezhnev had a great friendship, or cherished it, with Indira Gandhi, the legendary ruler of India. As if he seriously thought that one day India would pass to communism… Of course, there were compelling economic reasons.
That says a lot about the fact that Brezhnev loved movies featuring twins. As if it reminded the young man that every man has a more than capable counterpart to handle his affairs. Come to think of it, it’s not far from Russian thinking
The success of the Indian chaplain in Moscow
His discovery of India on the west coast took place at the Cannes Film Festival in 1953, where the film Csavarg also took part in the competition. Directed by Raj Kapur, the leading film critic of the time, Georges Sadoul, named the film’s main character as the Indian chaplain.
With good reason: he was a kind and sympathetic begging tramp. Unlike Chaplin’s films, Kapoor’s film is also a gritty story about a poor man who tries to hide his love for a future girl.
In India, the film was screened in 1951, a year after the country’s independence. today, after the departure of the British, a bitter division followed with Pakistan: what kind of people were looking for their relatives, of which they did not know in which newly established country they had settled and whether they were still alive .
The Tramp not only showed for the first time the poverty that Bombay entertainment shunned in the movie age, but also gave hope that all those who were lost would soon meet and find something to do.
The film began its international triumph at Cannes, but gained real recognition in the Soviet Union in 1954, when an Indian film festival was held in Moscow.
The friendship started after listening to Mr. Sztlin
India was the first country to sign a serious film cooperation agreement with the Soviet Union. This happened the following year after Stalin’s death, when Russia was still plagued by film distribution. Sztlin personally led the production and distribution of the film, which in effect destroyed the huge, thriving industry: nine films were released in cinemas, mostly by scientists such as Pirogov and Michurin.
At the same time, Hollywood II. post-war films are prohibited, a few pre-war films at most can be shot, French and Italian filmmakers can go to cinemas, carefully selected.
The Indian Csavarg fit perfectly into the post-war world, since the typical story of Indian melodrama mostly tells how the heroes were separated from their fathers by fate, and they changed it, the truth resonated with the lightness of the source. many of these people were killed by war battles and then later. and evacuated.
The tractor driver suddenly started singing
It was also not uncommon for the heroes of Indian films to suddenly turn into songs. A Soviet film didn’t need to be a musical to suddenly burst into song in images of tractor drivers or wild boars. The success was so great that the women in the film, Raj Kapoor, watching these fools, lured the girls to the 100 times ran Csvarg.
Bollywood, with its flamboyance, violence, mythological and historical references and corny style, has remained virtually indestructible to the West, which reinterprets racial differences.
But not according to the Soviet Union. Here, two or three films made in India were released in theaters, of course, shot by the best. Going to the Bollywood cinema once a month, and in the Soviet Union, of course, they didn’t use that concept, it was like going to see a fairy tale movie that made you forget about the world.
The fact that 60 million tickets were sold to see an Indian film in the Soviet Union was common at that time. The hour of the first Soviet-Indian co-production was soon to strike. Ali Baba’s Forty Thieves (1979), 52 million views, and more in India.
When Castro was received by Yeltsin
In Russia, soap operas and films have traditionally been more successful than romantic, if you will, kitschy ones. In the early 1990s the import of mainly Mexican cheeses began. The popularity of these was so great that the Moscow-Krnyk long-distance bus schedule was adjusted for the start of the day, and Veronica Castro was greeted by Yeltsin in the Kremlin.
These films also served as a tool for affle diversion operations: in which we saw the Russian parliament as our little Russian! until the end, our Moscow channel broadcast soap operas, instead of showing how the tanks were trampling, they demonstrated their compatriots right in front of the TV
