Endless Summer Vacation by Miley Cyrus – The Minnesota Daily





Cyrus delivers a work of pop excellence on his eighth full-length album.

On her eighth studio album, Endless Summer Vacation, released March 10, Miley Cyrus confidently cements her pop songwriting as a force to be reckoned with. After a few stylistic albums, including Bangerz’ pop-party anthems and ’70s rock-influenced Plastic Hearts, Cyrus settles into a mix of styles that feels authentic to his unique vocals on Endless Summer Vacation. Cyrus has challenged the music industry for the past decade to separate her from the Hannah Montana character she played on the Disney Channel as a teenager. Yet his past albums never delivered the way Endless Summer Vacation does. Endless Summer Vacation combines stylistic techniques from the last seven albums into a captivating collection of pop ballads. The result mimics the painful journey of Cyrus’ messy divorce from actor Liam Hemsworth. Throughout Endless Summer Vacation, Cyrus isn’t shy about explicitly naming the inconsistencies that happened in her marriage. On the chart-topping single Flowers, Cyrus slyly references the fire that burned his home and that of Hemsworth and intertwines it with a reverse of Bruno Mars lyrics When I Was Your Man. I built a house and watched it burn. I didn’t want to leave you, I didn’t want to lie. Started crying, but remembered I can buy myself flowers, Cyrus sings on the track. On Jaded, Cyrus sings a rock melody of remembrance reminiscent of Stevie Nicks. Cyrus addresses his remorse and pain with the lyrics, We went to hell but never came back. I’m sorry you’re jaded. I could have taken you somewhere else. You are alone now and I hate it. As the album continues, Cyrus presents his most cohesive album to date without sacrificing any experimentation or creative drive. On songs like Handstand, Cyrus dives into a more atmospheric realm that relies on melodic instrumentation and distorted vocals. Keeping listeners on their toes, in the song Thousand Miles, Cyrus goes back to her roots by incorporating a country string section and calling on alt-country star Brandi Carlile for a stunning vocal melody. Thousand Miles is reminiscent of The Climb from Hannah Montana: The Movie. At the end of the album, Cyrus offers two more varied sounds in River and Wonder Woman. The song River kicks off a dancefloor-ready pop melody that demonstrates Cryus’ ability to write catchy songs that cross genre boundaries. River uses guitar-laden production with a looping chorus to create the perfect song for any summer party. Conversely, the song Wonder Woman tells the story of Cyrus’ late grandmother. The song is a touching tribute that will remind longtime Miley listeners of the 2006 song I Miss You, which she wrote for her late grandfather. On Endless Summer, Cyrus successfully blends vulnerable songwriting about her grief-stricken divorce with liberating pop melodies, honoring her illustrious career. The pop star conveys an aura of self-acceptance and peace, and she finally feels authentic.

