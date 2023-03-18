Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh reveals her favorite Bollywood actor and wants to work with him





By Piyali Bhadra

Sat, Mar 18, 2023 10:14 a.m. (IST)

‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ actress Michelle Yeoh recently won her first Oscars, becoming the first woman of Asian descent to win the Best Actress Oscar at the 95th Academy Awards. Michelle Yeoh received the award for her performance in “Everything Everywhere All At Once”. According to a report in Etimes, Michelle Yeoh in a retrospective interview revealed that she loves watching Bollywood movies and was a particular fan of the movie ‘Mr. Bollywood perfectionist, Aamir Khan. The actress also expressed her desire to work with Aamir Khan, as the two were brand ambassadors for an NGO that was concerned with saving the environment. Michelle also gave details of her work and revealed that she is a huge fan of her art. Michelle has called Aamir Khan a humanitarian and hopes to have the chance to work with him once. Yeoh was also asked if she had watched the famous Aamir Khan movie ‘3 Idiots’, to which she replied, “Of course, I don’t think there is anyone who hasn’t seen that. .” Speaking of Aamir Khan’s work front, the actor was last seen in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ which faced backlash at the box office and was heavily boycotted by audiences following a remark by Aamir Khan’s co-star, Kareena Kapoor Khan. “Laal Singh Chaddha” was also the official Indian remake of the famous Tom Hank movie “Forrest Gump”. Aamir Khan therefore took a break from his acting career and is now producing the Hindi remake of the Spanish film Campeones. Reports from Etimes say that Aamir Khan approached Bollywood hunk Salman Khan to star in the film. Salman Khan liked the screenplay but hasn’t signed it yet.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.jagran.com/entertainment/oscar-winner-michelle-yeoh-reveals-her-favorite-bollywood-actor-wishes-to-work-with-him-10069540 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

