Jurassic Park actor Sam Neill is now cancer free after being treated for angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma
Actor Sam Neill, known for his roles in the films ‘Jurassic Park’ and ‘Peaky Blinders’, is being treated for stage 3 blood cancer.
In an interview about his upcoming memoir “Did I Ever Tell You This?” published by The Guardian on Friday, Neill opened up about his diagnosis last year, saying he was cancer free but would continue to receive chemotherapy.
Neill’s memoir will have a “spiral thread” about his experience with the disease, according to the outlet.
The actor told the outlet that he experienced “dark times” while undergoing chemotherapy.
“These dark times bring the light, you know, and made me grateful for each day and immensely grateful for all my friends,” he said. “Just happy to be alive.”
Neill was diagnosed with angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma, according to The Guardian.
According to the Lymphoma Research Foundation, angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma is “a rare, often but not always, aggressive (rapidly growing) form of peripheral T-cell lymphoma.”
AITL is “one of the most common subtypes of T-cell lymphoma,” according to the Lymphoma Research Foundation, and older patients are “more likely to be diagnosed with it.”
Symptoms of AITL include “high fever, night sweats, rashes, and autoimmune disorders such as autoimmune hemolytic anemia (AIHA) and immune thrombocytopenia (ITP),” according to the foundation.
Treatment for AITL includes chemotherapy, “blood transplants and/or endocrine procedures,” or hormone therapy, according to the National Cancer Institute.
According to The Guardian, Neill said he first experienced swollen glands during the commercial for “Jurassic World Dominion” in March 2022 and was diagnosed with AITL shortly after. The actor “was given chemotherapy, but when that started to fail, he embarked on a new chemotherapy drug which he will continue to receive every month for the rest of his life, although he is now cancer-free,” the outlet reported.
In his memoir, according to The Guardian, Neill writes that he is “maybe dying” and “may have to speed things up”.
He told the outlet that writing the book gave him “a reason to live.”
“I would go to bed thinking, ‘I’ll write about this tomorrow…it’ll amuse me,'” he said. “And so it really saved my life, because I couldn’t have gone through that without doing anything, you know.”
Neill, who is from New Zealand, made his acting debut on New Zealand television. He has appeared in several TV movies and projects. Her breakthrough performance was in the 1977 film “Sleeping Dogs”, which screened overseas.
The actor’s first international role was in the 1981 film “Omen III: The Final Conflict.”
He then starred in a number of films, including ‘Dead Calm’, ‘Bicentennial Man’ and ‘The Hunt For Red October’, but that was his role as Dr. Alan Grant in ‘Jurassic Park’, alongside Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum, which made him a household name.
Neill was nominated for an Emmy in 1998 for his role in “Merlin.” He was also nominated in 2017 for the narration of “New Zealand: Earth’s Mythical Islands”.
The actor has three children: a son named Tim Neill, whom he shares with ex-partner and actress Lisa Harrow; a daughter named Elena Neill, whom he shares with ex-wife and makeup artist Noriko Watanabe; and Watanabe’s daughter from a previous marriage, Maiko Spencer, whom Neill adopted.
While Neill is still receiving treatment for the illness, his agent told ‘GMA’ that “Sam is doing great and is back at work.”
He is currently working on the limited series “Apples Never Fall”, in which he will star alongside Annette Bening.
