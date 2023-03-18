Hollywood Reporter Roundtable Spoof Creators Speak – The Hollywood Reporter

New York comedians and actors Jeremy Levick and Rajat Suresh, who regularly satirize pop culture and current affairs in videos they share on Twitter, recently touched on a topic that touches us deeply here at The Hollywood Reporter – THE THR Round table of actors.

In early March, ahead of the Oscars, Levick and Suresh launched The Hollywood Recorder Actors Roundtablea 54 minute parody of the long THR franchise. For their fictional media, The Hollywood RecorderLevick and Suresh recreated the THR Roundtable experience in every detail, from our star-studded and inclusive casts to the hard-hitting questions from our moderators (“Finish that sentence: I’m taking action because…”) to our use of a really, really, really big table. THE Recorder’s Roundtable features Justin Theroux as a serious actor promoting an Oscar bait movie (for the record, we’ve never met anyone like that) and includes performances by actors Colin Stokes as moderator, Vince Edgehill, Stephen Cofield Jr. and Stu Li.

THR recently caught up with Levick and Suresh via email to learn more about their inspiration, creative process, and what’s next for two funny guys who really made us feel seen.

What sparked your idea for The Hollywood Recorder Actors Roundtable?

RAJAT SURESH Our shows in Breakup And Fairview were really amazing, but no media asked us to be part of their roundtables. So we decided to take matters into our own hands and spend a ton of money creating the video and media ourselves.

JEREMY LEVICK The format is also very dramatic and serious, which makes us laugh. And every entertainment magazine seems to be increasing their celebrity video content on YouTube, so it was a good time for us to join in. But above all, we have always been a big fan of round shapes. It was a great way for us to finally incorporate one into a video. I’ve been a fan of circles ever since I came out of the womb, which is a type of circle. Rajat plays basketball, a sport that basically involves throwing a circle into another circle. Justin Theroux has a circle in his name (the letter “o”).

Your attention to detail is impressive, right down to the set, the way it’s shot and edited, and the fact that there’s always at least one guy in a leather jacket. What was your research process like?

SURESH Basically, our research process was just watching a ton of panel discussion videos. Our production designer, Guy Kozak, and director, Johnny Frohman, did an amazing job helping us match the look. Justin brought the leather jacket on his own.

LEVICK We considered all the different options you made for the set. We liked the black background with streaks of light. But in the end, with Johnny and Guy, we decided that the black background with fairy lights was the funniest / matched the mood we wanted the best. The only thing we regret is that we didn’t do a few of those wide shots with a blurry light bulb in the foreground. This shot is really funny.

SURESH Honestly, the majority of the pre-shoot work was figuring out where to buy a large table and how to fit it in a small room. How the hell do you do that?

LEVICK Who’s your table guy?

SURESH We also watched the videos with an eye to how the actors move. I based my body language on Dev Patel.

LEVICK I based my body language on the chairs.

How did you start this? Was Justin Theroux immediately shot?

LEVICK We wanted a recognizable celebrity to be in it. We knew someone who had developed a bizarre comedy project with Justin, so we thought he might be interested. We called him and he fell right away. The other three actors are also incredible: Vince Edgehill, Stu Li and Stephen Cofield Jr.

SURESH Justin is a big fan of Fairview and constantly pestered Jeremy to work with him, so yeah, he was immediately down.

How long did your shoot last? Is everything scripted or is there improvisation?

SURESH Filming was essentially an entire day with a general mix of scripting and improvisation. The cutscenes were shot on different days and were more scripted.

What kind of feedback did you receive on the roundtable? (For what it’s worth, I had a few people send it to me wondering if it was real.)

SURESH For what it’s worth, that East real. Please tell everyone who sent it to you that it is real.

LEVICK Stephen Galloway came to my house with a baseball bat. Other than that, people said they liked it.

What’s next for you as actors and writers?

SURESH Lots of great things on the horizon. I was in a Pepsi commercial recently, but Pepsi got mad at me because I tweeted that I circumcised myself with a can of Pepsi.

LEVICK I, on the other hand, was circumcised at birth. Anyway, we wrote for the next season of What we do in the shadows. It would be great if you could write us one of these titles. We haven’t told anyone so it would be a Hollywood journalist exclusive: “BREAK: Shadows Take Jeremy and Rajat as scribes. And that should also be breaking news.

Suggestions for our next round table in THR?

LEVICK You should use our tray in your next video. You would have to buy it first. It’s $1,000. We said this in another interview, but in my Facebook Marketplace post, it’s an 8-foot diameter round table made of maple plywood/MDF, 1.5 inches thick with maple edgebanding. The table separates into two parts, assembles on site with bottom screws.

SURESH It’s $1,000 and that’s just the top. No legs, just up. Just place it on top of the table you already have. Please buy it.

Watch Levick and Suresh’s entire Hollywood Recorder cast roundtable below.

Interview edited for length and clarity.