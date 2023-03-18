Ahead of Saturday’s second-round clash against UCLA, Northwestern walks cautiously Northwestern walks cautiously ahead of Saturday’s second-round game

After a complete win over Boise State to open the tournament, Northwestern is now looking to advance to the second round for the first time in program history. The Cats sailed for the majority of the contest and, within hours, were paired with UCLA – a talented team that earned the most comprehensive victory of any team that played Thursday.

Speaking to a group of reporters on Friday afternoon, coach Chris Collins acknowledged the daunting task ahead of his team. Still, he pointed to the extra work the Cats have put in watching replays and preparing for one of the best teams in the country.

This season’s Cats are regularly compared to the 2017 team, which made its first appearance for the Wildcats in an NCAA tournament. If this year’s team wants to top their reputation, they’ll have to clear the UCLA hurdle on Saturday and reach the Sweet Sixteen.

Here are three takeaways from Friday’s media availability:

Take away food :

1. Cats will use past tight losses in preparation for UCLA

Although NU have recently suffered a few heartbreaking losses related to final possessions, the team still recorded 21 regular season wins, including a program-best 12 conference wins. Collins and his players said the team will use the tough losses earlier in the season as motivation for tomorrow’s game against UCLA.

Notably, the Cats suffered a disparaging overtime loss to Penn State exactly one week ago, which reduced their chance of winning the Big Ten tournament on their very first day. Second-year goaltender Brooks Barnhizer praised the team’s ability to weather biting losses like these.

“(Last week’s loss) made us realize that every day is a new day,” Barnhizer said. “We lost two very close battles against Penn State, but that doesn’t mean the next one won’t be a win. Our message was that we have to be persistent. We have such a great opportunity to come to the NCAA Tournament and show what we are.

2. Collins is expecting another straight game Saturday against UCLA.

He said the team can best replicate the techniques used in past close games to succeed in the potential late moments of tomorrow.

“These experiences all help – close games, requiring stoppages at the end of the game, needing a way to get baskets at the end of games,” Collins said. “All of these things, good and bad, you learn from these experiences and you move forward and apply them as you go into these next situations.”

The Cats don’t want to make the game ‘bigger than it is’

While the Cats face many historic programs each year in the Big Ten, competing against any top team is not something to be taken for granted. Although the Bruins have a much higher level of experience in the NCAA Tournament than the Cats, the team can continue to use lessons from the season.

“When you get to that point and you’re in the second round of the tournament, you lean on your experience,” Collins said. “The level at which we played in the Big Ten, who we played against, where we had to play – we played in many big venues this year on the road. Hopefully we can build on that experience when (we) play at UCLA.

While Collins recognizes the importance of this game not just for this year but for the program as a whole, he stressed the importance to his players of treating tomorrow’s contest like any other game.

Although he said it was difficult to enter the tournament itself, it is even more difficult to win once the team is there.

“I don’t want them to do more than he is – it’s still basketball,” Collins said. “It’s a 40 minute game, when the ball goes up you have to do the things you’ve done all year.”

Main striker Robbie Beran shared Collins’ mindset. Beran is one of the more experienced players, but neither he nor the rest of the team have ever played in an NCAA tournament.

The same can’t be said for the many Bruins players his team will face tomorrow. Nonetheless, Beran understands the importance of not making the moment too big.

“When the ball is going up, (the prospect) is in the moment,” Beran said. “It’s five against five, or Northwestern against UCLA. We just try to focus on the game and not try to see how it will affect the legacy of the program.

3. Bouncing an Accent for NU Saturday

If there was one aspect the Cats struggled with on Thursday, it would be their performance on the glass. NU struggled to grab defensive rebounds, allowing Boise State to earn additional possessions. The Cats gave up 20 offensive rebounds, which then translated into 20 second-chance points for the Broncos. With UCLA being a strong offensive rebounding team, the Cats know they will need to address this component if they want to survive in the tournament.

In particular, graduate student forward Tydus Verhoeven stressed the importance of giving up fewer offensive rebounds, admitting the front court will have to be very mindful of that in tomorrow’s game against the Bruins.

“They’re one of the best offensive rebounding teams in the nation, so you have to box,” Verhoeven said. “We really worked on cleaning up our box outs and being more physical on the boards. Against a team like that, you can’t let them get free points by rebounding because that’s one of their strengths.

Meanwhile, junior center Matthew Nicholson took charge of the team’s inability to grab defensive rebounds on Thursday.

Nonetheless, the center acknowledged the collective effort that will be required to limit the number of additional possessions NU surrenders on Saturday.

“I take a lot of credit for that,” Nicholson said. “We have to work to get more defensive rebounds and not let so many offensive rebounds go by. A lot of us have to work on getting more defensive rebounds, (through) boxing, punching somebody out – but we’ll get there.

