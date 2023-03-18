PVR CINEMAS LAUNCHES SUSTAINABILITY CAMPAIGN WITH BOLLYWOOD STAR BHUMI PEDNEKAR AS PART OF ITS COMMITMENT TO FIGHTING CLIMATE CHANGE

Bhumi Pednekar, a climate warrior, shoots an exclusive film to deliver an important message about climate change.

– Educates customers about climate change and encourages them to make sustainable lifestyle choices.

Delhi, 18 March 2023: In a unique and disruptive sustainability initiative, PVR Limited, the largest and most prestigious cinema exhibition company in India (after merger with INOX Leisure Limited), has partnered to Bollywood star and climate enthusiast Bhumi Pednekar to educate her clients about the adverse effects of climate change and inspire them to make sustainable lifestyle choices to help preserve the environment.

The brand rolled out six versions of a multimedia consumer campaign, each featuring an initiative undertaken by PVR, with Bhumi Pednekar issuing a “call to action” via the campaign’s hashtag, #YourTurnToAct. The campaign was unveiled today at PVR Plaza, New Delhi, by Ms. Bhumi Pednekar and Mr. Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Executive Director, PVR Limited. PVR will dedicate valuable screen time to this campaign in its pan-India cinemas, reaching all parts of the country, to promote sustainable behavior among moviegoers.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Executive Director of PVR Ltd., said, “We are pleased to partner with one of the finest actresses in the Indian film industry and climate warrior, Ms. Bhumi Pednekar, for the noble cause. awareness of climate change. “As a responsible corporate citizen, PVR is committed to making tangible progress towards reducing the environmental footprint by pursuing sustainable activities in its operations and engaging in partnerships to combat climate change and preserve natural resources, thereby ensuring a healthy and sustainable planet.”

Adding, he said, PVR has decided to leverage its position as the leading film company to inspire our audience to make sustainable choices that will help reduce carbon footprints at the individual level to help achieve the goals of SDGs.

The company makes conscious choices in its business practices, ensuring that harmful effects on the environment are minimized throughout its operations, in order to be part of the solution and influence change. These include a number of initiatives around energy and water conservation, such as centralized IOT-based energy pressure and temperature monitoring, variable frequency drives in the AHUs, occupancy sensors in the toilets in addition to water flow limiters in the sink taps to save tap water. Digital projectors with xenon lamps are being replaced by laser projectors which consume less energy. Single-use plastic in F&Bs served to customers has been replaced with sugarcane bagasse food containers, coated paper straws made of biodegradable polymers, in addition to paperless ticketing and QR code entry for access to its cinemas.

Ms. Bhumi Pednekar, actress and climate warrior, said, “I am thrilled to be part of a targeted sustainability campaign by PVR Cinemas. As leaders in the multiplex exhibition space, their initiatives to reduce energy consumption and the use of green measures like sugar cane bagasse cutlery underscore the need for a lifestyle shift sustainable. #YourTurnToAct is progressive and easy to follow. I will always support determined actions to raise awareness about climate change in India and this one touched my heart. There is no planet B – so the turn to act is now before it’s too late.

Adding, he said, “PVR has decided to leverage its position as the leading film company to inspire our audience to make sustainable choices that will help reduce the carbon footprint at the individual level to help achieve the goals of the SDGs”.

The company makes conscious choices in its business practices to ensure that it minimizes harmful effects on the environment through its operations, to be part of the solution and influence change. These include a number of initiatives around energy and water conservation, such as centralized IOT-based energy pressure and temperature monitoring, variable frequency drives in AHUs, occupancy sensors in toilets and water flow restrictors in sink taps to save tap water. Xenon lamp Digital projectors are replaced by laser projectors which consume less energy. Single-use plastic in food and beverage containers served to customers has been replaced with sugar cane bagasse food containers and coated paper straws made of biodegradable polymers, in addition to paperless ticketing and ticket entry. QR code to access its cinemas.

Ms. Bhumi Pednekar, actress and climate warrior, said, “I am thrilled to be part of a targeted sustainability campaign by PVR Cinemas. As leaders in the multiplex exhibition space, their initiatives to reduce energy consumption and the use of green measures like sugar cane bagasse cutlery underscore the need for a lifestyle shift sustainable. #YourTurnToAct is progressive and easy to follow. I will always support determined efforts to raise awareness of climate change in India, and this one touched my heart. There is no planet B, so it’s time to act before it’s too late.

Among the various initiatives undertaken by PVR, one of the most recent is the introduction of uniforms made from fabrics woven from yarn recycled from PET bottles. In just 9 months, PVR has contributed to the recycling of 38,000 PET bottles to enable 1,000 of its employees to wear sustainable uniforms made from this fabric (65% recycled polyester and 35% cotton). India-wide, 25 cinemas across 20 cities have completely switched to uniforms made from this fabric. Going forward, all mainstream movie uniforms will be replaced with these uniforms.

The campaign also showcases various initiatives the company is taking as a responsible corporate citizen to mitigate the impact of climate change and leverages its unique position to reach its broad audience to raise awareness of the issue and inspire them to change their behavior by adopting sustainable lifestyle choices. People are encouraged to use #YourTurnToAct to share how the campaign has inspired them to make sustainable choices.

About PVR Limited

PVR Limited completed its merger with INOX Leisure Limited on February 6, 2023. The merged entity is the largest film exhibition company in India, with 1674 screens across 358 properties in 114 cities (India and Sri Lanka). Since their inception, PVR and INOX have created iconic cinema brands with historic histories of achieving milestones and setting benchmarks in the cinema exhibition industry. With a collective heritage of transforming out-of-home entertainment in the country, the combined company offers a wide range of cinema services, such as child-friendly auditoriums, the latest projection technology, premium sound systems, a wide range of F&B offerings, film and non-film content, and an array of formats in the premium screen category.