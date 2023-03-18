Deep in Hollywood: Paul Mescal

If you didn’t know who Paul Mescal was before his Oscar nomination for the film After Sunor Andrew Scott before his Hot Priest turn in Flea bag, presumably you’ve now had time to incorporate both of their names into your understanding of popular culture. And soon you will see them together in foreignersthe latest from gay director Andrew Haigh (Weekend).

foreigners is based on the 1987 novel by Taichi Yamada, and it concerns a man (Scott) who visits his childhood home to find that his long-dead parents (Claire Foy and Jamie Bell) are there, resembling those from his childhood . There is also a neighbor involved (Mescal), and they may or may not have a romantic relationship (they are in the novel, but the neighbor was a woman). Still in production, we want this unusual fantasy drama to adapt to the big screen in the weirdest way possible.

Emma Corrin dives in Dead Pool 3

Emma Corrin caught your eye as Princess Diana on The crown and played Harry Styles’ gay cop’s long-suffering wife in last year’s British drama my policeman. Then they added Robert Eggers Nosferatus to their slate of upcoming projects (and were American’s first non-binary cover model vogue). Now Corrin has signed on for their biggest gig yet, Dead Pool 3.

The Marvel Starring Ryan Reynolds Franchise starring Ryan Reynolds moves forward, winking all the way, adding Hugh Jackman to the mix, bringing Wolverine to life once again, with Corrin as the villain. What villain? Do what kind of harm and to whom? No one’s talking yet, as Marvel’s plot details are being kept under wraps for as long as possible. So while we’re speculating and hoping for more vicious representation infusing the MCU, let’s think about the big bad queen of glamor who embodies opulence, owns everything, and gets away with more. It’s never too much to ask.

JoJo Siwa: Queen of Screams

JoJo Siwa checks into the horror hotel. Well, make it an Airbnb eyesore. She will soon play opposite Small fires everywhere actor Jade Pettyjohn in the slasher movie All my friends are dead Since 3D saw Screenwriter-turned-director Marcus Dunstan is set in what is quickly becoming a favorite horror-movie location: the sinister Airbnb (see: knock on the booth, Barbaric).

It’s about a group of friends attending a music festival and then, one by one, they begin to die due to their connection to one of the Seven Deadly Sins. Yes, Se7fr already did 30 years ago, but was anyone in the film’s sure to be Gen Z cast born at that time? No. Filming begins this spring, so put it on your horror wishlist for a likely 2024 release. And obviously, we have no idea if JoJo will be the one given the usual “last girl” role. , but it has already been part of dance moms and had a feud with Candace Cameron Bure, so she’s well trained for scary situations.

cocaine bear star Aaron Holliday will Crush

At this point you have seen cocaine bear because you saw M3GAN because you are queer (don’t ask us to explain, you know what we mean or you don’t). And that means you’ve noticed newcomer Aaron Holliday as the funniest and most sensitive member of a goofy knife gang that goes up against the titular bear. Mr. Holliday is queer and has a few other projects on the horizon. One is a horror movie, every actor must be in a horror movie, these are the rules called For the night with Odessa A’zion (hellraiser), and, more specifically, an indie coming-of-age drama called Crushfrom writer-director Azure Valencia, about the nature of queer masculinity and straight dads who can’t quite relate to the differences their sons present.

And that’s the moral of Hollywood: all it takes is a breakthrough role in a blockbuster movie about a cocaine-eating bear to put a young actor on his way.

