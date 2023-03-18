Keanu Reeves pays tribute to ‘accomplished professional’ Lance Reddick | Entertainment





Keanu Reeves hailed Lance Reddick as an “accomplished professional and a pleasure to work with”. The 58-year-old actor and ‘John Wick’ director Chad Stahelski have jointly paid tribute to the movie star, who died suddenly on Friday morning (3/17/23) at the age of 60. Keanu – who stars in the ‘John Wick’ film franchise – and Chad said in a joint statement: “We are deeply saddened and heartbroken by the loss of our dear friend and colleague Lance Reddick. “He was a consummate professional and a pleasure to work with. Our love and prayers go out to his wife Stephanie, his children, his family and his friends. We dedicate the film to his loving memory. We will miss him dearly.” Reddick had recently been promoting “John Wick 4,” having reprized the role of Charon for the new film. Entertainment company Lionsgate also paid tribute to Reddick. The company said: “The world of Wick wouldn’t be what it is without Lance Reddick and the unparalleled depth he brought to the humanity and unflappable charisma of Charons. “Lance leaves behind an indelible legacy and a tremendously impressive job, but we will remember him as our lovely, cheerful friend and caretaker. We were amazed and heartbroken, and our deepest condolences go out to his beloved family and to his fans around the world.” Meanwhile, Ben Stiller has already taken to social media to pay a heartfelt tribute, describing Reddick as a “beautiful and compelling actor”. Ben, 57, wrote on Twitter: “Lance Reddick was a beautiful and compelling actor. And a beautiful person. He worked with my mum Anne Meara in her play Afterplay, playing Raziel, the slasher angel of death. He was exquisite in this and all that he did. “Nothing is lost. [heart emoji] (sic)”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.communitynewspapergroup.com/lifestyles/entertainment/keanu-reeves-pays-tribute-to-consummate-professional-lance-reddick/article_ec83d862-6c91-5499-9f81-d5a15cd15da8.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related