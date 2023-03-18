The Week in Classical: Siemens Hall International Conducting Competition; LSO/Hannigan; Turandot Review | Classical music

Jhe cheers in Manchester on Tuesday night weren’t just for the football (City’s 7-0 win over Leipzig). Another competition was held the same evening with over 200 entries from around the world narrowed down to a shortlist of eight, three finalists and one deserved winner. The purpose of the Siemens Hall International Conducting Competition is to appoint the next deputy conductor of the hall orchestras. (Wipe your image of this work as depicted in the movie Trwhich I swore never to mention again but must, for the sake of accuracy.) The role of assistant has existed at the Hall since 2002, the first holder of the title was Edward Gardner, now principal conductor of the London Philharmonic Orchestra but the competition itself is new. Delyana Lazarova was the first winner of 2020 and is now ending her successful two-year stint in Manchester.

Much is at stake for all. From the buzz of conversation last week, it was clear that many spectators had followed the previous rounds (judged by an international panel of seven) and had views and favourites. As well as working alongside Mark Elder, who is now nearing the end of his long tenure as Halls Music Director, the assistant must lead his youth orchestra and engage in the many outreach projects, in the homes of retirement, schools, hospitals. To be able to conduct, like each of the finalists, Mozart Marriage of Figaro openness is not enough.

Each then performed a substantial orchestral work: Pablo UrbineThe 34-year-old from Spain probably had the most difficult task with Sibelius’ Symphony No. 3. The organic growth and stubborn formal puzzles of the work were deftly unlocked by Urbina, eliciting an enthusiastic response from the musicians. Agata Zajc27, from Poland, showed flair and command in Stravinskys Bird of Fire sequel, surf on its technical challenges and take up the challenge of the grand closing of the works.

The winner was the youngest on the shortlist: the American Shields of Euan, 24, who is still studying at the Juilliard School in New York. His Mozart had punch and some risque, even if it led to a scrambled set, but he handled Elgars Variations of puzzles with authority, charm and a natural sense of rhythm and flow. As Elder pointed out when announcing the results, the question he is always asked is: what is a conductor? TO DO? The answer is: many things that cannot be seen from behind. Communication and musical intelligence to express phrasing, dynamics, rhythm, tempo, articulation, require an immediate relationship with the musicians. The views of the Hall’s musicians, as well as those of the youth orchestra who worked with the finalists in a previous round, were incorporated into the final result. Good luck to Shields, but also watch out for the finalists, all winners on their way.

The Canadian soprano Barbara HanniganThe path to conducting has been a fearless singing career. Many composers have created works for his virtuosity in the high register. Last weekend, citing health reasons, she decided not to attempt both as part of her residency with the London Symphony Orchestra. She conducted, but entrusted the last solo movement of Mahlers Symphony No 4 to Aphrodite Patoulidou. The versatile Greek soprano, also a former lead singer of a heavy metal band, was part of Hannigans’ important band. Young Artists Balance Initiative.

Barbara Hannigan conducts the LSO and soprano Aphrodite Patoulidou in Mahlers Fourth at the Barbican. Photography: Sophia Evans/The Observer

Hannigans’ gestures have a sculptural fluidity. She uses her hands as if holding the sound in her fingers, sometimes spacious, sometimes feathery, sometimes rich and compressed. This caused some burrs in the sumptuous Messiaens The Ascension. In the symphony, however, his approach was analytical and detailed. Mahler leaves nothing and everything to chance, splashing the score with multiple gradations of teaching. In a few pages, he specifies: little by little, do not rush, calmly, calmly again, hold back. How to differentiate? Hannigan does exactly what the composer asks. Not all conductors do this, no doubt fearing that the whole performance will fall apart. At times, the Sunday narrative was dangerously heavy, but also thought-provoking. Listen on Radio 3 on March 24. Hannigan, it was announced last week, will conduct the opening concerts of the new LSO season: an endorsement indeed.

At the Royal Opera House, another conductor, Antonio Pappano, who first learned his talents as a pianist by working with singers, mined gold from the dust of the reserves. Turandot, in the production of Andrei Serbans, with designs by Sally Jacobs, was first seen in 1984 and has returned to Covent Garden at least 15 times since. Pappano, one of today’s finest Puccini conductors, spoke of his ambivalence towards this unfinished work. It was his debut directing it live at the theater (he has just recorded it with another cast).

Convincing Grace: Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha (Liu), kneeling, center, with Hansung Yoo (Ping), Michael Gibson (Pong) and Aled Hall (Pang) in Turandot. Photography: Marc Brenner

This reserve is understandable and shared by many of us. According to the Persian legend revised in the 18th century, Turandot lack of humanity, except in the figure of the slave Li (sung with irresistible grace by Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha, in the first of two throws). The hero, Calaf, is in love with the ruthless princess of the title, a fiction he hardly knows. Faced with his indifference to the fate of his frail old father (superbly sung by Vitaly Kovalev), one could say that lovers deserve each other. Yonghoon Lees Calaf, elegant, powerful and urgent in Nessun dorma, was well matched by Anna Pirozzi, imperious in the title role of the Ice Maiden. In the hands of Pappanos, ROH orchestra on fire, the score shimmered and crackled.

The Ping, Pang and Pong episode of Act 2 can seem endless. Here, it looked like a thriller. The whistling of a Chinese gong, muted brass, insistent pizzicato cellos whispered in menace as the trio of nasty officials (great work by Hansung Yoo, Michael Gibson and Aled Hall) sang riddles and severed heads, throwing skulls all the while. Join in the wild excess and spectacle at movie screenings live on March 22 and rebroadcast on March 26. This Turandothis long and spectacular reign cannot last forever.

Star ratings (out of five)

Siemens Hall International Conducting Competition

LSO/Hannigan

Turandot