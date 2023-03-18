Amid a plethora of new releases that arrived this Friday, its Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkaar which saw the best collections of all despite being in the second week. The film found audiences in major urban centers and that’s where it would continue to collect. That said, as of Friday, the movie had grossed Rs 10.52 crores, so compared to that, Rs 3.75 crores is a significant drop. Ideally, the figures should have remained in the Rs 4.25-4.50 crore zone at least.

Box Office - Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkaar has the best collections of any movie on Friday, set for a decent weekend

Nevertheless, the film is going well overall and you have to take what comes your way. Therefore, the fact that the star of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor is still at least in there is good in a way because it lends itself to a platform to grow from here. Although there is no major biggie ahead of him, the competition will grow due to Shazam! Fury of the gods And Mrs. Chatterjee against Norway find appreciation. As a result, it would need to develop well on Saturday to stay at the top of those movies through week two as well.

It should also happen since Luv Ranjan’s film still has the most screens and shows dedicated to it, which means growth can easily happen. As long as the second weekend earns at least Rs 16-17 crores, it would be a pretty decent run for Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkaarwhich has raised Rs 96.19 crores* so far.

*Estimates. Final figures expected

Note: All collections according to production and distribution sources

