Jurassic Park actor Sam Neill is treated for stage 3 blood cancer New York Daily News





Jurassic Park actor Sam Neill’s biggest battle is on, according to an upcoming memoir that begins by telling readers that its author might have to speed this up because he’s dying. The 75-year-old star shared The Guardian who got a first copy of Did I Ever Tell You This? that he began writing vignettes of his life to occupy himself during treatment for stage three blood cancer last year. I never intended to write a book, he says. But as I continued to write, I realized that it actually gave me a reason to live and I would go to bed thinking, I’ll write about it tomorrow, it’ll keep me entertained. Neill said he is now cancer free, thanks to chemotherapy he takes every month while he is alive. Sam Neill attends the 2019 AACTA Awards presented by Foxtel at The Star on December 04, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (HANNA LASSEN/Getty Images for The Star) An actor who played more than 150 roles in films such as The Hunt for Red October, The Piano and The Horse Whisperer, Neill said he missed work while in treatment and could not claim the Last year had not had its dark moments. But the native of Northern Ireland once in the running to embody James Bond said his recovery made him extremely grateful for all the positive things in his life. According to his IMDbNeill has five upcoming projects, including the original Stan Australia film portable door, with Christoph Waltz and Miranda Otto. Have I told you this before? will be on sale tuesday and includes mentions of Neills A Cry in the Dark co-star Meryl Streep as well as Laura Dern, who he worked with in the Jurassic Park franchise. A 13-hour audiobook is also in the worksaccording to Neills’ Twitter account.

