pierces the barbecue; More than good food

WILLIAMSBURG — Listening to Jay Pierce talk about his restaurant, it becomes clear that the legendary Pierces Pitt Bar-BQ is more than about food, it’s also about family.

Pierce recalls that family and community, as much as food, have been the driving force behind the business.

After we moved from California, my parents opened a small drive-in. There was a nice, older man who always came in and sat at the counter. Over time, he and my parents became friends, and the gentleman gave us a house he had built but no one lived there, Pierce said. Later this same man took my dad to meet the president of the local bank when my dad said he wanted to open his own quick service restaurant and I agreed to co-sign the loan since my parents weren’t from home. here so they can settle.

While helping his father, Doc, with the construction of the original building in 1974, Pierce admits he was not initially interested in being part of the family business.

I remember coming home from school at the time and telling my dad that the kids were teasing me because we had this tiny little fruit stand. He told me to keep my head up and be proud of where I’m from and who you are, keep going Pierce, dad taught me that it’s all about how you treat the people who will bring you something go. Now I live by those rules.

Over time, the company has grown. Pierces has branched out into catering, events and retail product production in addition to producing award-winning barbecues. But Pierce is the first to say he didn’t do any of this on his own.

We’ve been really, really blessed to have so many great employees. Many, many long-term employees. Many first, second and now third generations have worked here. It really is a family we have here,” said Pierce.

Andrea Hutchinson, Director of Operations, has worked with Pierce for 38 years. Watching the restaurant and the owner grow.

I could tell you so many stories, laughs Hutchinson. We had good times and we had difficult times. But, we couldn’t have done anything without each other.

After Pierce’s father passed away, he said he felt lonely and didn’t know how to go on without his father. But the support he and his mother received from the community helped them through.

Pierce remembers that around this time a family friend said to him, “You can do it. You did this. You are not alone, remember that. Just call and people will be there. And he was right,” continuing to list employees and community members who have shown their support over the years, Pierce concludes, “I could go on and on telling you about the friends and neighbors who have helped us keep afloat and carry on.

A family atmosphere and community influence is certainly a main ingredient of the restaurant’s success. Recently, Pierce’s Pitt Bar-BQ was named Virginia’s Best BBQ in 2023 by Southern Living magazine for the fourth time.

“It’s a fabulous company, absolutely fabulous. There are heartaches and tears, but we also have lots of smiles and laughter together. I wouldn’t trade it (working at Pierce) for anything,” Hutchinson said.