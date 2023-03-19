Expat Event: InterNations Mexico City Bollywood Extravaganza





Organized by the Ambassadors of Mexico Starts in 1 week

Sat, March 25 7:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Campos Elseos #295 Polanco, Polanco IV Secc, Miguel Hidalgo, 11550 Mexico, CDMX Mexico City Light, camera, action! Join us for an evening filled with delicious Indian street food and a dance performance in the best Bollywood style.

Enjoy Suvai, an exclusive and beautiful venue in the heart of Polanco, filled with Indian details, and is Mexico City’s top rated Indian restaurant.

Expand your palate with the assortment of flavors of their exceptional Indian chef, eat delicious Indian street food and experience the magic of Bollywood with the talented Kate Asmara, an incredible Indian dancer who will delight us with her moves dancing the most popular songs. famous Bollywood.

Head to the hottest Bollywood party in town.

Don’t forget to register by clicking on the “participate” button.

Please bring all your international friends, but don’t forget to invite them to join our InterNations community to enjoy all the benefits of being in the largest expat community in the world!

We look forward to seeing you there next Saturday, March 25. InterNations Mexico Ambassadors Living the InterNations spirit – No one is alone! InterNations is constantly growing and for many guests this will be their first event. Welcome and introduce them to your friends. Live the spirit of connecting minds around the world to ensure every member has a great time. THANKS! InterNations provides the infrastructure to organize activities. Volunteer organizers do not represent InterNations as executing agents. In the event of gross negligence by the organisers, InterNations therefore declines all legal liability for the resulting damage. Neither InterNations nor the event organizers assume responsibility for any loss or damage to personal property, nor will they be liable for any financial, physical or emotional damages. Organizers and attendees of in-person events agree to abide by all official health guidelines and local restrictions related to COVID-19.

