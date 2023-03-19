Actor Sam Neill ‘very good’, back to work as rare and aggressive cancer is in remission





LAWRENCE SMITH / Stuff Sam Neill is back at work, despite being diagnosed with a rare cancer.

Kiwi actor Sam Neill, who revealed he was receiving treatment for a rare form of blood cancer, is doing very well and is back at work. Neills’ personal assistant, Lauren Folk Major, thanked fans for their support after telling the Guardian he was being treated for angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma (AITL). He is doing great and is back to work with Annette Bening on the upcoming limited series, Apples Never Fall, Falk Major said. Neill publishes a memoir titled Did I Ever Tell You This? on Tuesday. LEARN MORE:

Neill told the Guardian that his book is not a memoir about cancer, but rather his illness forms what he calls a spiral thread throughout the story. I can’t pretend that last year didn’t have its dark moments, he said. But those dark times bring out the light, you know, and made me grateful for every day and immensely grateful for all my friends. Just glad to be alive. What is angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma? Leukemia and blood cancer New Zealand says lymphomas are a relatively common form of cancer in Aotearoa New Zealand, affecting approximately 800 Kiwis each year. There are more than 50 types of lymphoma, some are very rare. The cancer Neill is receiving treatment for is a rare, often aggressive or fast-growing form of lymphoma. It is one of many cancers that attack the immune system via the lymph nodes. The lymphatic system filters lymph fluid and white blood cells throughout the body, helping your body fight disease. Although non-fatal diseases such as strep throat and chickenpox can cause our lymph nodes to swell, swelling can also, on rare occasions, signal the presence of cancer. There are two types of lymphoma: Hodgkins and Non Hodgkins, the main difference being the type of lymphocyte, or white blood cell, cancer attacks. Cancer research in the UK describes AITL as non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma that affects T cells, which fight infection. Because it affects T cells, AITL can impact organs beyond the lymphatic system. Governor General of New Zealand/ Dame Cindy Kiro bestows Sam Neill with the title of Knight Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit. Symptoms can include fever, night sweats, rashes and a form of anemia, which results from the body’s immune system attacking its own cells and tissues. THE Lymphoma Research Foundation says diagnosis is most often made by biopsy and by PET and MRI. Treatment is with corticosteroids, such as prednisone, and chemotherapy. Some research shows stem cell therapy has encouraging results. According to his book, Neill’s lymphoma responded to new drug treatment after chemotherapy failed the first time. His cancer is now in remission. Kiwi actor and winemaker Sir Sam Neill, of Jurassic Park and The Piano, is the owner of Two Paddocks, a family winery based in Central Otago. He talks about the country’s unique wine.

