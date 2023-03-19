Full list of winners, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani performances and more in store





The time has come. Today, Zee Cine Awards 2023 will be broadcast on Zee Cinema and Zee TV. The telecast will begin at 7:30 p.m. and rest assured that an entertaining evening awaits. This time it is grander than ever as many celebrities gave electrifying performances. From Alia Bhat For Kiara Advani For Kartik Aaryan – many celebrities have performed on stage and today you can see it all. Before the awards show airs on TV, here’s a look at it all. The ceremony is organized by Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana. Also Read – Ranbir Kapoor Reveals How He Approaches Fighting With Alia Bhatt On Kareena Kapoor Khan Show; said, ‘Kya hota il ki…’ Alia Bhatt who was on maternity break marked her comeback and performed on stage at the 2023 Zee Cine Awards. She gave a high octane performance as Gangubai. She even performed on RRR’s Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu. Taking to her Instagram account, she shared a video giving a glimpse of her preparation for the performance. Read also – Alia Bhatt is a guilty mother; Ranbir Kapoor calls her stressed mother; 7 times the duo talked about their daughter Raha Kapoor and made headlines Check out Alia Bhatt’s video below: Likewise, Kartik Aaryan also took to his Instagram account to share a video previewing his performance as Rooh Baba from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Kiara Advani performed on his songs like Sauda Khara Khara and more and has captivated everyone. Read also – Alia Bhatt celebrates her 30th birthday with Ranbir Kapoor and her family in London; fans miss Raha Kapoor in the frame [View Pics] Check out Kartik Aaryan’s video below: Many other celebrities such as Tiger Shroff, Shahid Kapoor Rashmika Mandanna, Varun Dhawan and others also took to the stage to entertain the audience with their splendid performances. As said, it will be an entertaining night for all as these stars literally lit up the stage with their dhamakedaar dance moves. Here is the picture of Varun Dhawan from Zee Cine Awards 2023 Talking about the winners, Kartik Aaryan, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and others picked up the trophy. The Kashmir Files also made the list of winners. For the full list of winners, click HERE and don’t miss the Zee Cine Awards 2023. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

