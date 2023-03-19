Actor Jason Ritter joins ‘nepo baby’ conversation and says his first role was ‘full rental nepotism’





Jason Ritter is the son of actor John Ritter.John Shearer/Getty Images; Ron Galella/Getty Images Jason Ritter, the son of actor John Ritter, said SiriusXM his first acting job was the result of nepotism.

“Nepo baby” refers to anyone whose career has benefited from the connections of famous family members.

Much of the conversation about Hollywood’s baby nepo was sparked by a 2022 New York Magazine article. In a recent interview, Jason Ritterthe son of actor John Ritter, said he had nepotism to thank for landing his first acting gig. On Thursday, Ritter appeared on SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show” and talked about that first job. “Oh, when I was little, when I was maybe 6 or something, my dad used to do this cartoon called ‘The True Story of O Christmas Tree,'” Ritter said. “I will say, without hesitation, it was like a nepotistic hire. I’ll admit it. He definitely got me the job. I tried to stay away from that later on.” In the cartoon, Ritter played an animated acorn and remembers thinking his voice was “sped up” because it sounded so high. Ritter has since become known for his role on NBC’s “Parenthood,” his voice on “Gravity Falls,” and his notable role in the movie “Freddy vs. Jason.” His father, John Ritter, who died in Dissection of the aorta in 2003, was best known for his role in the movie “Sling Blade” and his television roles in “Three’s Company” and “8 Simple Rules.” In the interview, Ritter also talked about what it was like to go on set with his father. “It was always a special experience,” Ritter said on the show. “I remember the first time I went there, I don’t even know what he was shooting, but it was a night shoot. And so the idea of ​​staying up all night was so exciting and so crazy for me.” Ritter is married to “The last of us” And “Yellow Jackets” star Melanie Lynskey. Jason Ritter and John Ritter at the 5th Annual Family Television Awards in 2003.Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images The conversation surrounding nepotism in Hollywood has been brought to the fore by a Article from New York Magazine 2022. A no baby as he was coined, is someone whose career was propelled by his family connections. Several so-called nepo babies have had mixed reactions to the term and the discourse surrounding it. The story continues In a month of November interview with Elle MagazineLily-Rose Depp, daughter of actors Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, has expressed her frustration with the nepo-baby label. “Maybe you put your foot in the door, but you still have your foot in the door. There’s a lot of work that comes after that,” Depp said. Vanessa Paradis and Lily-Rose Depp; Maya Hawke and Uma Thurman.Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Getty Images; Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images In 2021, singer and actress Maya Hawke, daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, expressed her gratitude for her nepo-baby status in a interview with people. “I’m so grateful that they made it easy for me to do what I love,” Hawke said. “I think I’ll get a few chances on their behalf and then if I suck I’ll be kicked out of the kingdom. And that’s what should happen. So I’ll just try not to suck.” Read the original article at Initiated

