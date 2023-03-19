Pax Jolie-Pitt Shows Off Toned Abs During Solo Outing: Photos – Hollywood Life









Image credit: Terma, SL / BACKGRID Pax Jolie Pitt, 19, didn’t hesitate to show off his toned abs during a recent outing! The son of Angelina Jolie47, and brad pitt, 59, was photographed walking alone in an outdoor parking lot wearing a gray T-shirt, black sweatpants, a black baseball cap and a black face mask. At one point, he lifted his shirt and revealed his medium cut to nearby cameras. The teenager also wore black trainers to complete his look and looked confident. It’s unclear where he was headed, but the look at his toned abs was definitely unexpected. His exit also seemed to prove that he was comfortably taking on his adult life, now that he was over 18. Hot Items Currently trendy now



Ahead of his latest outing, Pax made headlines for doing a solo grocery store in Los Feliz, Calif. He flashed a smile for the cameras as he wore a red hoodie, black pants and white sneakers. He was pushing a shopping cart full of groceries that were in brown paper bags. Pax was recently spotted walking her dog. He again wore a casual outfit consisting of a dark gray sweatshirt, black pants and white sneakers, and added sunglasses to the look. He also had wireless headphones in his ears as he enjoyed time with the dog walking beside him on a leash. When Pax isn’t the eye-catcher in the family, his other relatives are. Her father, Brad, who officially divorced Pax’s mother Angelina in 2019, has recently been in the spotlight due to his new romance with Ines de Ramon, 30 years. The lovebirds had a romantic dinner in Paris, France last month and were dressed to impress. They were photographed at Fouquets on the Champs-lys, where they spent time together, and it caused a lot of talk. More about Pax Jolie Pitt Brad and Ines reportedly started their relationship in November 2022 and had a truly wonderful time with each other, source says We Weekly. The 30-year age difference between them doesn’t bother them at all either. It’s not a problem for either of them, the source added, and they’re excited for what’s to come next. Related link Related: Alissa Carlson: 5 things about the CBS LA weather presenter who passed out on air Click to subscribe to receive our free daily HollywoodLife newsletter to get the hottest celebrity news.

