Actor Lance Reddick, police chief of ‘The Wire’, dies at 60

Actor Lance Reddick, best known for his commanding presence as the no-nonsense police chief in the acclaimed TV drama ‘The Wire’ and for his supporting work in the action movie series ‘John Wick’, died on Friday at the age of 60. said the publicist.

Reddick died suddenly Friday morning of natural causes, according to a statement released by publicist Mia Hansen. No other details about the circumstances of his death were immediately released.

Celebrity news website TMZ.com, citing law enforcement sources, reported that the entertainer was found dead at his home in the Studio City neighborhood of Los Angeles around 9:30 a.m.

His death came just days before the scheduled March 24 release of the fourth installment of the “John Wick” franchise, in which Reddick reprized his role as a hotel manager named Charon, an ally of the main character, a coerced professional assassin to retire. , played by Keanu Reeves.

Reddick landed his first big screen role as police chief Cedric Daniels in HBO’s crime drama “The Wire,” which is set in his hometown of Baltimore. The show, which aired for five seasons beginning in 2002, has been widely hailed as one of television’s greatest dramas for its gritty portrayal of urban struggle told from the perspective of police, drug dealers and people caught between them.

Tall, with a shaved head and a flair for portraying low-key but towering authority figures, Reddick went on to play a similar role as a big-city police chief in the Los Angeles-based crime drama “Bosch.” , a broadcast from the Amazon Premier streaming service.

He also appeared in a pair of shows co-created by JJ Abrams, starting with the fourth season of the ABC series “Lost.” That character was quickly killed off, paving the way for Reddick to join the cast of “Fringe,” a Fox Network series in which he played the head of an FBI unit investigating the paranormal.

Other TV credits include HBO’s prison series “Oz” as undercover police detective Johnny Basil, the Emmy-winning FX anthology series “American Horror Story” playing a voodoo master named Papa Legba, and Disney’s upcoming series “Percy Jackson and the Olympians.” “like the Greek god Zeus.

Film work beyond “John Wick” included appearances in such thrillers as “Angel Has Fallen,” “Monster Party,” and “Godzilla vs. Kong.” He was also known to video game enthusiasts as the voice of the character Commander Zavala in the “Destiny” branded shooter franchise.

A classically trained pianist, Reddick attended the Peabody Preparatory Institute to study music, worked in the Walden School’s music theory and composition summer program, and eventually earned a bachelor’s degree in classical composition from the Eastman School of Music. from the University of Rochester.

He released a jazz album, “Contemplations and Remembrances” in 2007.

A photograph of Reddick posted to his Instagram account the day before his death showed the actor smiling as he sat on a couch in his living room surrounded by four pet dogs.

Actor Wendell Pierce paid tribute to his “Wire” co-star on Twitter, calling Reddick “a man of great strength and grace” and “the epitome of class.”

“You made your mark here. RIP,” Pierce said.

Reddick is survived by his wife, Stephanie, whom he married in 2011, and the couple’s son and daughter.

This story was published from a news feed with no text edits.

