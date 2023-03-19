The Wire Star was 60 – The Hollywood Reporter

Lance Reddick, the actor who broke out with a complex and powerful performance as Lt. Cedric Daniels on HBO’s flagship show Thread, is dead. He was 60 years old.

The actor’s body was discovered in his Studio City home Friday, TMZ reported. Reddick’s publicist Mia Hansen said The Hollywood Reporter that he died “suddenly… of natural causes” on Friday morning.

His wife Stephanie Reddick took to social media on Saturday to remember her late husband, writing: “Lance was taken from us far too soon. Thank you for all your love, support and beautiful stories shared on these platforms at over the past day. I see your messages and I can’t begin to express how grateful I am to have them.

Reddick had recently promoted John Wick: Chapter 4the latest installment in the Keanu Reeves franchise in which he played Charon, the hotel concierge at New York’s clandestine crime hub, The Continental Hotel.

The actor was also known for his television work on Fringe, Bosch And Lost. With a resonant and memorable voice, Reddick has also worked frequently as a voice actor on projects such as The Vindicators, DuckTales, Rick and Morty And Castlevania.

“We are deeply saddened and heartbroken by the loss of our beloved friend and colleague Lance Reddick,” John Wick director Chad Stahelski and star Keanu Reeves said in a joint statement. “He was an accomplished professional and a pleasure to work with. Our love and prayers go out to his wife Stephanie, children, family and friends. We dedicate the film to his loving memory. He will be missed terribly.”

Born in Baltimore, Maryland on June 7, 1962, Reddick first studied at the Eastman School of Music at the University of Rochester in New York, where he earned his bachelor’s degree (Reddick played the piano, sang, and was a songwriter -composer). “I was first a musician. Growing up, I never dreamed that I would be doing television,” he said. said The Philadelphia Sun in 2010. He added that he started acting on a “lark” because he performed in college and thought it might boost his music career; to his surprise, he entered the Yale School of Drama (where he befriended his classmate Paul Giamatti), which launched his career.

Reddick had about a dozen credits under his belt when he went to audition for Threadespecially the HBO series ounces. “I remember reading the script and thinking that I had never read a pilot like this before. To date, it’s the only pilot I’ve ever read that I thought, ‘I gotta be on this show,’” he said. The Hollywood Reporter in 2019.

He first auditioned for Bunk Moreland, the character that eventually went to Wendell Pierce, and was the finalist to play Bubbles, who was portrayed by Andre Royo. The actor recalled, “I didn’t even know what character I wanted to play because in the pilot script, the only character that’s obviously prominent is McNulty (Dominic West), and I knew Bunk was his partner. “

After missing out on both of those roles, he had another audition to read for Daniels, but the Thread the team passed it on first. Reddick moved on with his life, wondering where his next job would be, when he received a surprise page from his agent. Plans had changed and he had been cast as Daniels. The actor said, “It was the first time something had happened in my life where I was hoping not to dream.”

Reddick was 39 when Thread premiered in June 2002. David Simon’s drama explored crime and corruption in Baltimore and although it was not a smash hit when it aired, it is now considered one of the greatest shows in television of all time.

Simon fondly recalled Reddick in a statement to THR: “An accomplished professional, a dedicated collaborator, a beautiful soul and a friend. It’s just disgusting and way, way, way too soon for us who know and love him to contemplate.

Reddick’s Thread co-star Pierce wrote on Twitter: “A man of great strength and grace. As talented a musician as he is an actor. The epitome of class.

HBO added in a statement: “Lance has been a part of the HBO family for over 20 years, starring in multiple projects including iconic roles in ounces And Thread. He is held in high esteem by all who knew and worked with him and we are proud to be part of his legacy. He will be greatly missed. »

During her busy career, Reddick was part of Regina King’s SAG-nominated ensemble. One night in Miami and worked on Netflix resident Evil series, Comedy Central Business and FX american horror story.

The actor’s death comes ahead of the release of the fourth John Wick, which arrives on March 24. Like others involved in the first 2014 film, Reddick had no idea it would be a runaway success that would spawn multiple movies and spinoffs, including The Continentalfeaturing a younger version of her character played by Ayomide Adegun.

On Reddick’s first day in the franchise, star Reeves showed up on set even though he wasn’t working in that scene. It was also Reeves’ birthday. Reddick called back to Vulture in 2021 that Reeves specifically wanted to see the actor on his birthday. “He had never done this before but he wrote me a note thanking me for what I brought to the character in those movies. And he wanted to give me the note. I’ll never forget it,” said the actor.

Lionsgate, the studio behind the Wick films, remembered him with a statement: “The world of Wick would not be what it is without Lance Reddick and the unparalleled depth he brought to humanity and to the world. Charon’s unflappable charisma. Lance leaves behind an indelible legacy and an extremely impressive job, but we will remember him as our lovely, cheerful friend and caretaker. We are stunned and heartbroken, and our deepest condolences go out to his beloved family and fans around the world. »

Reddick had several other projects already completed, including the John Wick spin-off The ballerinaand the 20th century remake of White men can’t Leapwhich arrives on May 19. He had also completed work on the Disney+ series Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

According to a recent profile In Moving to New York magazine, Reddick was particularly excited about his upcoming role in Shirley, a biopic directed by John Ridley about the first black United States Congresswoman, Shirley Chisholm. Reddick told the magazine, “Right now I just want to do the kind of stories that I want to see,” adding, “and a lot of those stories are about people of color, especially people of color and women, especially historical.”

Reddick is survived by his wife, Stephanie Reddick, and his children, Yvonne Nicole Reddick and Christopher Reddick.

Chris Gardner, Etan Vlessing and Julian Sancton contributed to this report.