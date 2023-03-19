Shortly after Chief Eckhard Thalwitz moved to Virginia with his wife and son, his brother Wilfried Thalwitz invited them to drive to Graves’ Mountain in Syria. The lush mountainous countryside of Madison County reminded them of their dear native Germany.

After decades of working in great hotels and restaurants from Switzerland to the French Riviera to Morocco, Eckhard Thalwitz was ready for something inviting and special on a more intimate scale: a family-style restaurant .

He saw a closed space and began to dream.

“It was the 29 Diner sitting on the side of the road”, says his son, Jérôme Thalwitz. In 1974, The Bavarian Chef opened in this location along US 29 in Madison.

Decades after passing the torch to his son, Eckhard Thalwitz died on March 10, surrounded by his family. The restaurant he dreamed of with impeccable international cuisine and a welcoming atmosphere continues to thrive.

“It’s one of the things my father wanted to do to welcome people into his kitchen,” said Jérôme Thalwitz. “You came as a stranger and left as a friend. It was the biggest fingerprint of the Bavarian leader.”

The restaurant became a destination not only for diners and a close-knit staff, but also for a family who shared a love for cooking, traveling and soaking up all the flavors the world had to offer.

“I started working with my father when I was 11,” said Jérôme Thalwitz. “We liked to do something fresh and local, and we liked to collaborate.”

Born in 1937, Eckhard Thalwitz was 14 when he began his culinary career with an apprenticeship at the Ritters Park Hotel in Bad Homburg and the Hotel Vier Jahreszeiten in Munich, Germany. It was there that he was able to work with respected chef Alfred Walterspiel. Cuisines from around the world followed in Vevey, Switzerland; Mandelieu-la-Napoule on the Côte d’Azur; and Morocco, where he cooked in Casablanca and Tangier and worked as private chef to King Mohammed V.

Travel remained one of Eckhard Thalwitz’s passions throughout his life, and his memories were often ideas for dishes to try at home. Jerome Thalwitz said he and his father tasted a German dish on a trip in the late 1970s and knew they could do better.

“He loved to laugh. He loved to share a meal, share experiences, share stories,” his daughter-in-law Christine Thalwitz said. “I enjoyed every story he told. It was gripping.” She eventually wrote a book about her experiences.

When Thalwitz decided to retire in 1987, he entrusted the kitchen to the son who started his own career alongside his father. “He left his mark on The Bavarian Chef, and he was so proud that Jérôme continued the tradition,” said Christine Thalwitz.

Since taking over, Jérôme and Christine Thalwitz have perpetuated the traditions, loved the cozy atmosphere, the generous portions, the welcome from the staff and introduced some innovations of their own.

Jérôme Thalwitz has brought his own formal training and family culinary heritage to the table, and he enjoys bringing products from Virginia into his offerings. While maintaining a commitment to German specialties, he added new schnitzels to the menu to appeal to American tastes.

Jerome and Christine Thalwitz opened the Bavarian chef Fredericksburg in 2010, eventually selling it in 2019. And in 2013 they launched the food truck and the catering business in 2013. The food truck often appears at wineries, weddings and outdoor celebrations.

One thing has always remained the same: Jérôme Thalwitz showed up at the end of the shift to inform his proud father of the progress of the evening meal service.

“I called my parents every night on the way home. I told him every night what we were serving, and he loved it,” said Jérôme Thalwitz.

Retirement proved difficult for a man who had had little time to sit still over the years for the chess games and family table conversations he relished. /owner of Eckhard’s in Topping.

“The man was simply unstoppable,” said Jérôme Thalwitz. “He saw an abandoned 7Eleven and built a restaurant there.”

Another adventure awaits the man who loved sailing and spending time near water. “He rented a backhoe,” his son said, “and built his own swimming pool.”

One thing will not change at The Bavarian Chef in the absence of its founder. Jérôme Thalwitz calls him applying “the parental lens” to his own passion, one that is shared by his staff.

“With every plate, I ask, ‘Would I serve this to my dad, and what would he say?’ I wonder every day,” he said.

Eckhard Thalwitz is survived by his wife of 61 years, Brunhilde “Bruni” Thalwitz; son and daughter-in-law Jérôme and Christine Thalwitz; grandchildren Alexi, Jared and Katya; sister Gisela Taylor and brother-in-law Dell; sister-in-law Margret Thalwitz and her children, Gunnar Thalwitz and Dora Thalwitz; and her husband, Lucas Butler, and their three children.

Learn more about the family and the restaurant at thebavarianchef.com.