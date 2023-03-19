Take that, Pep! Antonio Conte boasts of meeting Hollywood star Julia Roberts when he was Chelsea manager





Antonio Conte has rubbed salt on Pep Guardiola’s injury as he boasted he met Julia Roberts when he was Chelsea manager.

Guardiola called Roberts an ‘idol’

He said he was disappointed she visited Man Utd

Conte bragged about meeting the actress WHAT HAPPENED? In what was a rather unusual rant, even by Guardiola’s standards, the Spaniard explained how he was a failure at Manchester City and it involved Julia Roberts’ decision to attend a Manchester United game, not City. United’s social media admin team were quick to rub it in, responding with some footage of Roberts at Old Trafford, and Spurs manager Conte has now also chimed in. WHAT HE SAID: “When I was at Chelsea, Julia Roberts came to see us play and I had the chance to present her in our dressing room!” Conte recounted the time he met the Hollywood star. THE BIGGEST PICTURE: Guardiola was referring to the fact that he has yet to win the Champions League at Manchester City and therefore called himself a failure at the club. His journey to winning the coveted club competition isn’t any easier this year after City earned a quarter-final draw against Bayern Munich, with a potential semi-final against Real Madrid or Chelsea to follow. IN THREE PHOTOS: Getty Getty Getty WHAT IS THE FUTURE FOR MANCHESTER CITY AND GUARDIOLA? The City boss will face one of his proteges in the form of Vincent Kompany on Saturday as City look to book their place in the FA Cup semi-finals by beating Burnley. The Clarets are 13 points clear at the top of the Championship and are looking to cause an upset as they travel to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday night. How many Premier League goals will Erling Haaland score this season? Thank you for voting. The results will be shared shortly. How many Premier League goals will Erling Haaland score this season? 9% 25-30

28% 30-35

29% 35-40

34% 40+ 5004 Voting Editor’s Choice

