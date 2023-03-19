Plans drawn up for possible annual events in Masséna | arts and entertainment

MASSENA Explore Massena’s digital brand manager has some ideas for annual events, but implementing them will take time and money.
One thing I was trying to do before last Friday, before I sent in my report, was that I built two events, Jason Hendricks of H3 Designs told Massena City Council.
Their report includes the suggested event, projected budget, potential funding sources, and a working action plan that outlines step-by-step what would be needed to make the event a reality.
They include Rockin the River 2023 in the summer and a Fall Foliage Fun Ride on the St. Lawrence River in the fall.
Mr. Hendricks said the Rockin the River 2023 event at Massena Town Beach would have a tentative price of $9,000 to $16,500 $500 for venue rental, $3,000 to $8,000 for performers, 2 $500 to $5,000 for fireworks, $500 to $1,000 for marketing, $1,000 for supplies such as tents, tables, chairs and signage, $500 for security, $500 for facilities such such as restrooms, garbage and recycling bins and first aid stations, and $500 for miscellaneous expenses such as permits and insurance.
He said possible sources of funding could include local business sponsorships to cover $5,000 to $15,000 of the cost, vendor space fees of $300 to $500, and $1,000 in donations.
But, he said, there would be more than just fundraising. Mr. Hendricks said they would need to determine the date and time, determine the budget, select vendors, book performers, market the event, arrange parking and security, provide facilities, set up the stage and vendor booths, and coordinate with the fireworks. display team.
The first Rockin the River took place last summer. It included a children’s fishing derby at the Wilson Hill Causeway, and admission music, food, vendors, fireworks and more. All events were free.
This is what the 2023 edition would look like, said Mr Hendricks.
The 2022 event was held as part of the Major League Fishings Pro Circuit Championship Tackle Warehouse Title Presented by Mercury. The six-day tournament featured the top 48 ranked pros from the pro circuit, as well as previous years’ reigning champion and reigning angler of the year, all competing for a grand prize of up to $235,000.
The Fall Foliage Fun Ride on the St. Lawrence River would cost less, at $1,500 $1,000 for 500 full-color crests to hand out to attendees and $500 for flyers, social media, and ads.
But, like Rockin the River 2023, the to-do list is long. This includes deciding the itinerary, selecting a date and time, seeking sponsorships, obtaining necessary permits, recruiting volunteers, promoting the event, organizing rest stops, coordinating with local businesses, providing safety information, setting up registration, providing support vehicles and ensuring a fun and friendly environment.
I’m always looking to add something different. I had some early conversations with some people, Mr. Hendricks said. I’m just working on a bunch of cool stuff to organize events that hopefully will attract tourists and bring more attention to Massena in a positive way.
As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.